SiriusXM Names Nicole Hughey Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion

SiriusXM has named Nicole Hughey vp of variety & inclusion, becoming a member of the corporate on Thursday (July 16). She will likely be based mostly in New York and report back to Dara Altman, the corporate’s chief administrative officer.

Hughey will likely be liable for creating and implementing packages and evaluating and augmenting the corporate’s insurance policies and practices, which can “allow us to domesticate a corporation with people of various backgrounds in any respect ranges, and the place all of our persons are included and have the chance to develop and succeed,” in accordance with an inner memo. Her position will embrace discovering new methods to help, empower and amplify members of all underrepresented populations with a right away give attention to the Black group.

“Whereas this isn’t a brand new position, it holds even better significance on this second to make actual change and actually step towards growing variety and inclusion inside our group,” the memo continues.

Hughey was most not too long ago senior director within the workplace of variety, fairness & inclusion at Mass Common Brigham, the place she suggested and consulted with senior leaders on issues of variety and inclusion. Beforehand, she labored at Vacationers Corporations, the place she held a number of roles of growing duty together with second vp – workplace of variety & inclusion, the place she led and launched the corporate’s first enterprise-wide variety coaching program, designed and carried out an worker engagement initiative, designed an early-in-career recruitment framework, and designed, developed and delivered management {and professional} improvement packages to boost management capabilities. She was acknowledged as one of Diversity World Journal’s High 15 Champions of Diversity 2019.