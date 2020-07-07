SiriusXM Nears Deal to Buy Stitcher Podcast Network – Variety

SiriusXM is closing in on a deal to purchase E.W. Scripps Co.’s Stitcher podcast manufacturing, distribution and promoting unit, Variety has confirmed.

SiriusXM’s deal for Stitcher can be value about $300 million, in accordance to the Wall Road Journal, which first reported the information. Scripps purchased Stitcher for $4.5 million in 2016 and mixed it with Midroll Media (which it purchased for $50 million the 12 months prior).

The deal is just not finalized at this level, in accordance to an individual conversant in the talks. The pact is meant to vault SiriusXM right into a premier place within the U.S. podcasting enterprise, increasing the satellite tv for pc radio firm’s footprint throughout all audio-entertainment codecs. By shopping for Stitcher, SiriusXM would grow to be a significant podcast participant — and it might proceed M&A within the still-hot sector, following Spotify’s shopping for spree over the previous 12 months (which has included shopping for Gimlet Media and The Ringer).

Reps for SiriusXM and E.W. Scripps didn’t reply to requests for remark.

SiriusXM final 12 months accomplished its $three billion deal for Pandora, a streaming music and podcast firm. In accordance to the supply conversant in the talks, the SiriusXM and Pandora owned-and-operated digital platforms, along with Stitcher and Midroll and SiriusXM’s unique ad-sales partnership with SoundCloud for the U.S., would let it attain greater than 150 million month-to-month listeners.

Stitcher’s podcasts embrace “Freakonomics Radio,” “How Did This Get Made?”, “SuperSoul Sunday” from the Oprah Winfrey Network, “Workplace Women,” “Conan O’Brien Wants a Pal,” “Actually! with Rob Lowe,” “LeVar Burton Reads,” “Comedy Bang! Bang!”, and “WTF with Marc Maron.”

Stitcher additionally operates a preferred cellular app platform that lets customers stream podcasts throughout a spread of classes totally free, with advertisements. Alternatively, customers will pay for Stitcher’s $5 month-to-month Premium subscription tier with out advertisements in addition to entry to unique bonus podcast episodes and over 300 comedy albums. Via Midroll Media, Stitcher acts as a gross sales and advertising and marketing rep to join advertisers and podcasts.

Final month, SiriusXM introduced the acquisition of Simplecast, a podcast administration and analytics platform. Pandora had beforehand purchased AdsWizz, an audio advert tech and monetization platform.

Stitcher is led by CEO Erik Diehn, who joined E.W. Scripps by way of its acquisition of Midroll.