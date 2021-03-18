SISTAR19’s “Ma Boy” MV Surpasses 100 Million Views

SISTAR19’s music video for “Ma Boy” has reached 100 million views on YouTube!

Round midnight KST on March 18, the music video for SISTAR19’s hit tune “Ma Boy” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it the unit group’s first video to attain the feat. (As a full group, SISTAR beforehand hit the 100 million mark with their music video for “Alone.”)

SISTAR19 initially launched “Ma Boy” on Could 3, 2011 KST, that means that it took the tune about 9 years, 10 months, and 15 days to achieve the milestone.

Congratulations to SISTAR19!

Watch the long-lasting music video for “Ma Boy” once more under: