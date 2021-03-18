General News

SISTAR19’s “Ma Boy” MV Surpasses 100 Million Views

March 18, 2021
1 Min Read

SISTAR19’s music video for “Ma Boy” has reached 100 million views on YouTube!

Round midnight KST on March 18, the music video for SISTAR19’s hit tune “Ma Boy” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it the unit group’s first video to attain the feat. (As a full group, SISTAR beforehand hit the 100 million mark with their music video for “Alone.”)

SISTAR19 initially launched “Ma Boy” on Could 3, 2011 KST, that means that it took the tune about 9 years, 10 months, and 15 days to achieve the milestone.

Congratulations to SISTAR19!

Watch the long-lasting music video for “Ma Boy” once more under:

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.