Sister Abhaya Case: Nurse was killed 28 years ago, CBI court convicts Pastor and Nun

CBI Court Verdict on Murder of Sister Abhaya in Kerala: A CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Tuesday convicted a Catholic priest and a nun in the murder case of 21-year-old Sister Abhaya. His body was found in the well of a convent in Kottayam in 1992.

Special CBI Court Judge J Sanal Kumar has ruled in this case. The verdict on the punishment period will be pronounced on Wednesday. The court said that the murder charges against Father Thomas Kottur and Sister Sefi are proved. Both are in judicial custody. Father Futharakayal, the other accused in the case, has been acquitted for lack of evidence.

The court verdict has come 28 years after the young nun was found dead from the well of St. Pius Convent. She lived in the convent. Abhaya's parents died a few years ago. He passed away waiting for his daughter to get justice.

First the local police and then the crime branch investigated the case and said that it was a case of suicide. The CBI took over the investigation of the case in 2008. The hearing in this case began on August 26 last year and many witnesses turned hostile.

According to the prosecution, Abhaya was attacked with an ax handle, as she was witness to some unethical activities, including the three accused.