General News

‘Sister Act 3’: Whoopi Goldberg to Return for Disney Plus Movie

December 11, 2020
1 Min Read

Hallelujah! “Sister Act 3” is formally a go, with Whoopi Goldberg returning for the third installment, as well as to producing the movie with Tyler Perry.

The third film within the “Sister Act” sequence comes practically 30 years after Goldberg first starred as Deloris, the lounge singer turned singing nun. Goldberg and Perry are at present within the improvement stage on the movie, which is ready to debut on Disney Plus.

The brand new pic, introduced by Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Movement Image Manufacturing, on Thursday throughout Disney Investor Day, marks the fourth collaboration between Perry and Goldberg. They most not too long ago partnered for 2018’s “No one’s Idiot” with Tiffany Haddish. Whereas selling that movie on “Watch What Occurs Stay With Andy Cohen,” Perry urged he and Goldberg workforce up to produce a 3rd “Sister Act.”

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.