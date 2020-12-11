‘Sister Act 3’: Whoopi Goldberg to Return for Disney Plus Movie

Hallelujah! “Sister Act 3” is formally a go, with Whoopi Goldberg returning for the third installment, as well as to producing the movie with Tyler Perry.

The third film within the “Sister Act” sequence comes practically 30 years after Goldberg first starred as Deloris, the lounge singer turned singing nun. Goldberg and Perry are at present within the improvement stage on the movie, which is ready to debut on Disney Plus.

The brand new pic, introduced by Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Movement Image Manufacturing, on Thursday throughout Disney Investor Day, marks the fourth collaboration between Perry and Goldberg. They most not too long ago partnered for 2018’s “No one’s Idiot” with Tiffany Haddish. Whereas selling that movie on “Watch What Occurs Stay With Andy Cohen,” Perry urged he and Goldberg workforce up to produce a 3rd “Sister Act.”