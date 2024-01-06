Sister I Am The Queen In This Life Chapter 80 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Sister, Chapter 80 of I Am the Queen in This Life is coming out soon. Everyone enjoys reading bright manhwas, especially when the narrative is as interesting and fun as the people in it.

Manhwas are the colored manga versions in China. Their main style may be different, but all of their work is beautiful. One of these was Sister, I Am The Queen In This Life, which we will talk about today.

Many people love the story and art in both the book and the manhwa form of Sister, I Am The Queen In This Life. Do you like the popular webcomic fantasy I’m the Queen in This Life? If so, you are definitely looking forward to reading the next part of this exciting story.

You’re in luck, because we’ve put together all the information you need regarding Sister I Am The Queen In This Life Chapter 80, such as when it will come out, what it’s about, when the raw scans will come out, a summary of Chapter 79, and where you can read it.

Sister I Am The Queen In This Life Chapter 80 Release Date:

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 12:00 AM KST and JST, the world will witness the publication of Chapter 80 of Sister I Am The Queen In This Life. The release time changes based on where you live.

Fans in India are going to be ready to read the chapter on January 4, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Readers could get Sister I Am The Queen In This Life, chapter 80, last week on January 4. They really liked it and can’t wait to read the next chapter.

Sister I Am The Queen In This Life Chapter 80 Storyline:

Even though it will hurt her, Ariadne is going to employ her magic to keep Cesare and herself safe from the bullets. Cesare will get very angry and swear to kill Alfonso for hurting his beloved fiancée.

Cesare’s brave guards will take Ariadne to a secure location where she can receive medical help. After her wound heals, she will worry about Cesare because he will be by himself with Alfonso.

Cesare will tell them during their bloody fight that he is really the king’s illegitimate son and the rightful heir to the country. Because he tried to kill him as well as Ariadne, he will call Alfonso a coward as well as a liar.

Alfonso is going to make fun of Cesare for being a jerk and a witch’s lover, and Cesare will answer by denying what he says. He will claim that he is the only one who can lead the country and marry Ariadne after Cesare dies.

Cesare will fight with all his strength as well as his skill because what Alfonso said makes him angry. He can take over Alfonso and stab him in the chest to kill him. Cesare will then go back to Ariadne to give her a hug and tell her he loves her.

Now that he has killed Alfonso, he will tell her that he is king. He is going to ask her to marry him and be his queen. Cesare’s request will shock and move Ariadne, but it will also leave her torn. In a past life, Cesare tricked as well as killed her, and she will remember it.

She will wonder if he wants to use her for his own gain or if he really loves her. She will also talk about whether she has confidence in him as well as whether she wants to get back at him.

Sister, I Am The Queen In This Life Chapter 79 Recap:

Some people from the last chapter of Sister, I’m the Queen of This Life were there for different reasons. Fantasy-themed TV show. Seeing one of her longtime enemies leave the show hurt her because she was the main reason why the show started in the first place.

But what’s the point of getting revenge if it doesn’t end in death? Another thing to think about is that dragging things out may damage the plot in the long run. The fact that Lucrecia has died is a good sign for the story, but the female lead has to deal with a lot of problems.

One of these weights is also the fact that she still feels the same amount of anger toward Lucrecia as she did before. And now that Cesare is back, she may be able to make people hate her enemy even more, since he has additional justifications for doing what he does.

Sister I Am The Queen In This Life Chapter 80 Trailer Release:

Where To Read Sister I Am The Queen In This Life Chapter 80:

Check out Sister I Am The Queen In This Life Manhwa on the Never Web Toon website if you want to learn more about its interesting world. The best place to watch this popular Manhwa series is on Naver Web Toon. It is easy to get to and has good versions.

Sister I Am The Queen In This Life Chapter 80 Raw Scan Release Date:

Sister I Am The Queen In This Life Chapter 80’s raw picture should come out on Friday, January 1, 2024. This date could change, though, if something unexpected comes up, like a holiday, technical problems, or setbacks from the author as well as the artist. So, we suggest that you regularly check the WEBTOON app or website for any new information or changes.