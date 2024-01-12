Sister I Am The Queen In This Life Chapter 82 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Readers are most excited about Sister I Am The Queen In This Life Chapter 82 because it is about to come out. As the story goes in an interesting direction, fans have had a lot of questions and are interested.

Her fiancé, her sister, and her parents all lied to Ariadne, a wealthy woman. The famous Manhwa series Sister, I Am The Queen In This Life tells her story. Because her sister wanted to be queen, she killed her.

But she received a second chance to live when she was sent back in time to when she was 17. Now she has the chance to alter her fate by getting back at the people who hurt her. Since June 2020, the series has been releasing in parts on the Yonder app.

It has a great story, beautiful art, and a strong female lead that have made it very popular. It’s also called “I’m the Queen in This Life” on Webtoon, where it has more than 1.2 million fans and a 9.8 rating.

Sister I Am The Queen In This Life Chapter 82 Release Date:

Chapter 82 of Sister I Am The Queen In This Life will be published all over the world on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 12:00 AM KST as well as JST.

The release time changes based on where you live. The chapter will be available for fans in India to read at 8:30 a.m. on January 18, 2024.

Sister I Am The Queen In This Life Chapter 82 Storyline:

There are spoilers for Sister I Am The Queen In This Life Chapter 82 that you can read online if you can’t wait. However, it is important to note that these teasers are unverified and may contain inaccurate or incorrect information.

If you don’t want to be spoiled, you can skip this part or wait for the chapter to come out. Some say that Sister I Am The Queen In This Life Chapter 82 will show what happened after Ariadne fought with her sister Irene, who tried to kill her.

Before she drank, Ariadne moved the cups, which means she knew about Irene’s plan. She will also tell the king as well as the court what Irene is really like and what she wants, and she will charge her with planning the plot to kill the prince.

Irene will say that Ariadne is lying and try to shut down everything she says, but Ariadne will have proof as well as witnesses to back up what she says. She will also tell them that Irene is not really their sister, but rather the daughter of a maid that they adopted.

Irene should be charged for her crimes and stripped of her title and position, she will argue. The king will be shocked and angered by the news, and he will order Irene to be caught and put in jail.

He will also tell Ariadne he’s sorry he didn’t believe her, as well as praise her for being brave and smart. She will hear how much he appreciates and loves her, and he will ask her to be his queen and stay by his side.

He will say sorry and ask her to marry him, and they will kiss passionately in front of everyone. At the end of the chapter, there will be a sad but happy scene between them as they celebrate their love and their win.

Where To Read Sister I Am The Queen In This Life Chapter 82:

Check out Sister I Am The Queen In This Life Manhwa on the Never Web Toon website if you want to learn more about its interesting world. For fans of this popular manga series, Never Web Toon was the ideal place to watch it. It is easy to get to and has good versions.

Sister I Am The Queen In This Life Chapter 81 Recap:

Chapter 81 showed the worst part of the fight between Ariadne and Irene. Irene tried to hurt Ariadne by poisoning her at a tea party. People believed Ariadne was on the verge of death as she feigned drinking the poisoned tea and collapsed to the floor, leaving everyone under the impression that she was gravely injured.

Irene was secretly celebrating what she thought was her win. She was sure that she had killed her sister as well and would now take the throne. Despite her appearance of being poisoned, Ariadne had already switched the cups and devised a plan to reveal Irene’s true character and goals to the king and court.

To do this, she threw a tea party for the prince, who was getting better, and the maid, who was working alongside Irene. Ariadne had secretly put a recording under the table and was listening to Irene’s admission of shame and her pride.

Irene was shocked and scared when Ariadne got up from the ground and faced her. She played an instrument and told everyone that Irene was the one who poisoned her and tried to hurt the prince.

Ariadne also showed the cup that Irene utilized, which had poison in it. Ariadne accused Irene of betraying and killing her, and demanded justice. When the terrible news came out, the king and his court were shocked and angry.

They looked down their noses at Irene and treated her badly. Ariadne had witnesses and proof that could not be argued with, despite Irene’s attempts to reject the allegations and shift the blame onto her. Ariadne also told everyone a big secret Irene wasn’t really her sister; she was the daughter of a maid that their parents had adopted.

Sister, I Am The Queen In This Life is a manhwa story that both reviewers and fans really like. They gave it 9.63 on a scale of 10 stars on the official Webtoon and the same number of stars on the famous comics website MyAnimeList.

The series has gotten good reviews for its interesting story, beautiful art, and powerful female lead. A lot of readers have said nice things about the series’ satisfying and exciting revenge story as well as its cute and romantic parts.