Sister of CM Shivraj, nurse of Corona ward, tied Rakhi wearing PPE kit

new Delhi: The CM of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan is infected with the Corona virus. He is admitted in Viva Hospital in Bhopal. Due to infection on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, he has to stay in the hospital. Shivraj Singh Chauhan's wrist did not remain in the hospital either.

Saroj, the nurse of the hospital, tied a rakhi to CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Saroj also performed the aarti of Shivraj. Shivraj also blessed Saroj. The ward in which Shivraj Singh Chauhan is admitted, the nurse of the hospital is posted in the same ward of Saroj. She is taking care of Shivraj Singh Chauhan. He tied the rakhi of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan today.

Madhya Pradesh: Saroj, a nurse ties rakhi to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a hospital in Bhopal. Also Read – 100 years old woman beat Corona, said- I do not feel afraid of Corona Saroj is deployed at the ward in which Shivraj Singh Chouhan is infected. He had tested positive for # COVID19 on July 25. # RakshaBandhan2020 pic.twitter.com/lzlx2fx1bv – ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Please tell that a few days ago Shivraj Singh Chauhan was found to be corona positive. He is hospitalized for the last several days. His condition is said to be fine. He was recently seen in the hospital watching TV. Many ministers of Madhya Pradesh government have been infected with Corona virus. Many are in the hospital, who are undergoing treatment. The situation is not good with the corona virus in Madhya Pradesh. The number of infected is continuously increasing.