“Sisyphus: The Delusion” Ends On Quiet Note As “Mouse” Holds On To Ratings Lead

April 9, 2021
1 Min Read

JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Delusion” has come to an finish.

In line with Nielsen Korea, the April 8 finale recorded common nationwide rankings of 4.363 %. It is a bounce up from the April 7 episode, which recorded the drama’s private lowest rankings of three.394 %, however represents a quiet finish in comparison with the drama’s begin, which recorded as excessive as 6.677 % within the first two episodes.

KBS’s “Hi there, Me!” additionally wrapped up this week with rankings of three.3 and 4.0 %. That is about the identical because the April 7 episode, which recorded 3.3 and 4.2 %, and the drama stayed constantly on this vary all through its run.

MBC’s “Oh My Ladylord” didn’t air on April 7 because of election broadcasts and subsequently aired two episodes in a row on April 8. These episodes acquired rankings of 1.3 and 1.6 %, and 1.9 and 1.5 %.

tvN’s “Mouse” aired a particular episode on April 7, which recorded rankings of 3.069 %. The drama returned on April 8 to rankings of 5.394 %, a slight drop from final week‘s 5.604 %.

