“Sisyphus: The Delusion” Holds Steady In Viewership Ratings As “Hey, Me!” Sees Drop

February 26, 2021
1 Min Read

JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Delusion” held comparatively regular as KBS’s “Hey, Me!” noticed some ups and downs this week in scores.

Based on Nielsen Korea, the February 25 episode of “Sisyphus: The Delusion” recorded common nationwide scores of 6.178 %. That is nearly the identical as final episode‘s scores, 6.167 %, however a slight enhance.

“Hey, Me!” recorded scores of two.7 and three.1 %, a disappointing drop from its final episode, when it recorded a private better of 5.1 %.

On TV Chosun, “Miss Trot 2” recorded scores of 29.674 and 32.042 %, a brand new private greatest for the present.

