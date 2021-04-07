“Sisyphus: The Fantasy” Gears Up For Final Showdown Between Park Shin Hye And Go Yoon

JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Fantasy” has launched a preview of Park Shin Hye and Go Yoon’s climactic confrontation!

Spoilers

With simply two episodes left in its run, “Sisyphus: The Fantasy” is gearing up for a last showdown between the 2 mortal foes. Go Yoon performs Jung Hyun Gi, who has sworn to seek out Kang Web optimization Hae (Park Shin Hye), an “unlawful traveler” from the previous, as a result of he holds her liable for the demise of his mom (Sung Byung Sook).

Nonetheless, the reality is totally different from what he believes. His mom died of a persistent illness, and Web optimization Hae was the benefactor who helped a future Jung Hyun Gi attend his mom’s passing. The present Jung Hyun Gi has no information of this due to the intervention of the management bureau. Proper when his mom was about to cross away, Jung Hyun Gi was detained by the bureau on account of his contact with one other “unlawful traveler.” As a result of Jung Hyun Gi was a policeman, Hwang Hyun Seung (Choi Jung Woo) used him to create one among his schemes. Web optimization Hae lied that she killed Hyun Gi’s mom, and Hyun Gi was reborn as an agent for the bureau to get revenge on Web optimization Hae.

Jung Hyun Gi has positioned Kang Web optimization Hae in peril a number of occasions, together with sniping at her and injecting her with a substance that splits aside proteins to be able to kill. Web optimization Hae tried to inform him that she had not killed anybody, however he was already misplaced in his quest for revenge.

Nonetheless, the horrible destiny that connects the 2 will quickly come to an finish. On April 5, JTBC launched the stills for the upcoming episode. As traditional, Jung Hyun Gi is unwavering in his quest to kill Kang Web optimization Hae in revenge for his mom’s demise, however this time Kang Web optimization Hae will not be keen to go down and not using a struggle. On the recommendation of the longer term Hyun Gi, she can’t kill his current model, however their relationship as it’s can’t endure.

“Web optimization Hae and Hyun Gi will lastly see their final showdown,” the manufacturing workers said. “After getting caught within the bureau’s schemes and perpetrating all types of horrible deeds, will Hyun Gi lastly study the reality? Please tune in to ‘Sisyphus: The Fantasy’ till the tip to search out out.”

“Sisyphus: The Fantasy” will air its last two episodes on April 7 and eight.

Supply (1)