"Sisyphus: The Fantasy" Sees Jump In Viewership Ratings In Just Two Episodes

February 22, 2021
1 Min Read

“Sisyphus: The Fantasy” is beginning off sturdy in viewership rankings!

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the February 18 episode of the JTBC drama recorded common nationwide rankings of 6.677 %. This can be a vital soar up from its premiere rankings of 5.608 %, making it a robust beginning week for the brand new drama.

One other new drama, “KBS’s “Whats up, Me!” noticed a slight drop in rankings in its second episode with common nationwide rankings of three.1 and three.6 %. The drama premiered to rankings of three.8 and 4.9 %.

On TV Chosun, the competitors present “Miss Trot 2” set one other private greatest with rankings of 28.678 and 30.984 %.

