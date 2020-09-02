SIT constituted in murder case of Suresh Raina’s relatives, investigation is being done from every angle

new Delhi: The Punjab Chief Minister has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the murder of relatives of Indian cricketer Suresh Raina. The SIT was formed by the Director General of Punjab Police following the orders of the Chief Minister. Please tell that Suresh Raina’s uncle Ashok Kumar died on the day of the incident. At the same time, Ashok Kumar’s son Kaushal suffered serious injuries, after which he died on Monday. Please tell that Raina’s aunt’s condition is still serious and her treatment is being done in the hospital. Also Read – IPL 2020: Jofra Archer’s 6 year old tweets about Suresh Raina, now why are they going viral?

The Director General of Police said that the initial investigation has revealed that this is the work of a criminal gang. This gang usually acts on the border of Punjab-Himachal Pradesh. In such a situation, the SIT is investigating all the angles. Explain that in the eyes of the police under the interstate operation, there are 35 people on whom the police suspect. Also Read – Suresh Raina angry with Punjab government- I am entitled to know the answer

Some people from UP and Himachal Pradesh have been identified as suspected in involvement in the case. Also, an attempt is being made to locate the location from their mobile network. Explain that fellow workers of suspected Ashok Kumar are also being questioned in the case. The case is also being investigated in a technical manner. Network and technical data have been sent for investigation in this regard. Also Read – IPL 2020: CSK owner said- Suresh Raina will realize that he will lose money

The DGP said in this regard that the area where the crime has been committed is of BSF. CCTV footage installed there is being investigated. The robbers were also involved in looting other houses besides Ashok Kumar’s house. Regarding this, old files are also being scrutinized and every aspect is being investigated.