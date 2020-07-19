SIT constituted to investigate phone tapping case, ACB, SOG, ATS officials will investigate the entire case

Jaipur: In the Congress government has formed the SIT to investigate the tape scandal case. This special investigation team will work under the leadership of CID chief SP Vikas Sharma. In this, Anti-Corruption Bureau, and Special Operation Group, as well as Superintendent of Police level officers of Anti Terrorist Squad will be part of its team. A special investigation team has been formed by combining all these teams. Also Read – Look at MHA’s next step on Rajasthan Government report in phone tapping case

Let me tell you that there was a lot of confusion about the Gehlot government in Rajasthan. Nothing was clear on whether Gehlot's government will remain or fall. But in the meantime, the phone tapping case has increased the problem. However, the Congress accused the BJP of this, in response to which the BJP demanded a high-level inquiry and opted out of the phone tapping case. Let us know that many people have also been arrested in this case.

Even after the court order, the voice samples have been refused by the accused, now the matter is coming out who finally approved the phone tapping case. For this reason, a CBI inquiry has been demanded by the BJP. Let me tell you that this case has caught fire since an audio tape went viral. For this reason, the Gehlot government has also filed a case on this entire case. He has also said that his opponents are trying to bring down his government.