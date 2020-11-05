SIT submits 3500-page report of Bikeru assassination, 80 police, administrative personnel found guilty

Lucknow: A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up to investigate the much-talked-about Bikeru scandal in Uttar Pradesh Kanpur, submitted its investigation report to the Uttar Pradesh Home Department, which convicted more than 80 police, administrative officers and personnel. Also Read – UP Police’s big disclosure – Faizal Khan accused of offering Namaz in the temple was also active in the dharna of Shaheen Bagh

The SIT has submitted an investigation report of about 3500 pages to the government. There are about 700 pages of the investigation report, which includes about 36 recommendations in addition to the role of convicted officers and personnel.

A senior home department official said on Thursday, "The government has received the SIT report of the Bikeru scandal, action will be taken soon."

According to official sources, the relationship between police and district administration officials has come to light in the much talked about Bikeru case in Kanpur. He said that in this investigation it has also come to light that only the people of the police used to inform for the accused Vikas Dubey and on the night of the incident, Vikas knew that there was going to be a police raid on his house.

A three-member Special Investigation Team was formed under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhusreddy. Sources say that in the investigation of SIT, many facts related to the leaking of information about the dacoity of Vikas Dubey’s house police team have already been revealed.