Sitaram Yechury’s target on RSS said, ‘Secularism’ cannot survive unless religion is separated from politics

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Saturday that secularism cannot be saved unless religion is kept strictly separate from politics and government. Yechury said that forces like RSS want to bring the country towards the darkness of the past by changing its history, culture, education policy to give it a Hindu identity instead of an inclusive cultural identity of the country.

Inaugurating the CPI-M's state-level celebrations in a video conference to mark 100 years of the founding of the Communist Party of India, Yechury said, "Secularism means the separation of religion from politics and the state."

He said that everyone has the right to choose their religion and the duty to protect these rights is that of the government, the law and the communists will always stand to protect it. Yechury said that there is no religion of the government or the state and all rights related to the religion or faith of the people should be protected. He said, "Although secularism has been interpreted in our constitution as equality of all religions."

The CPI (M) leader said, “Today we have forces like RSS whose political unit is BJP who want to take India towards the darkness and backwardness of the past.” Earlier Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote in a post on Facebook That the Communist Party is the voice of democracy and civil rights which the fascist forces are suppressing.