Sitting from Ranchi, Lalu is doing dealing-become abstent, will forward you, Audio became Viral

Voting was held today for the election of the speaker in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha was nominated as the Speaker of the Assembly. Before voting, an audio of RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav is going viral, in which Lalu is talking to Lalon Paswan, BJP MLA from Pirpati on mobile. Lalu is saying that become obsessed with voting for the Speaker's election in the Assembly. Lalu said this 3 times. Lalu said to Lalan that, telling it has become corona… and also said that he will carry you forward.

On Lalu's audio, Lalan Paswan said that 'We thought that everyone had congratulated us after winning the election. My PA picked up the phone. Told that some Lalu Prasad Yadav is speaking. I bowed to him, even touched the feet, he blessed me. Then they started saying that with us, we have to topple the speaker, topple the government, we will push forward, we will make ministers.

I told him that I am from the party and cannot do so. The conversation that took place is clear in the audio. It can be heard. When the conversation took place, I was at the residence of the honorable leader of the party, Sushil Kumar Modi. As soon as the PA told me that Lalu ji has a call, I became alert. I immediately told Sushil ji about this.

After this, Sushil Modi tweeted that NDA MLAs are being contacted from a particular number. This number belongs to Lalu Yadav and when he called on that number, Lalu Yadav directly received it. Sushil Modi then asked Lalu to stop this dirty game. You will never succeed.

When the mobile number 8051216302 mentioned by Sushil Modi in his tweet, was checked on ‘True Caller’, the number was saved as ‘Irfan Ranchi Lalu Ji’. Irfan has been an old close friend of Lalu Prasad.