Situation control over LAC, Chinese army did not enter Indian territory: Rajnath Singh

bihar assembly election 2020: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday while answering the questions of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Chinese army did not enter the Indian territory. He also said that the situation on LAC is under control. Let me tell you that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is constantly questioning the government about the conditions on the Line of Control (LAC) with China in his rallies during Bihar elections. Rahul Gandhi is claiming that China has occupied our land. Also Read – Politics on Ram Vilas Paswan’s death: HAM demands judicial inquiry from PM, questions raised on Chirag’s smile

However, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that the claims are completely baseless. Speaking about the Galvan Valley conflict in eastern Ladakh, Singh said that the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was under control and that Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops did not enter Indian territory. Also Read – Nitish’s answer to Tejashwi’s 10 lakh job promise – Will not pay the employees again?

