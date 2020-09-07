Situation in East Ladakh ‘very serious’, India-China need ‘very deep discussion’: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

new Delhi: Before the possible talks in Moscow with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that the situation on the border with China cannot be viewed separately from the state of overall relations with the neighboring country. The External Affairs Minister termed the situation in East Ladakh as ‘very serious’ and said that in such a situation ‘very deep deliberation’ is needed at the political level between the two sides. Also Read – After Rajnath, now Foreign Minister Jaishankar is going to Russia, may meet with Chinese counterpart

He was addressing a dialogue session of the English daily Indian Express. Referring to his newly published book, The India Way, he said, "The boundary situation cannot be seen in isolation from the state of relations". I wrote this book before the unfortunate incident in Galvan Valley. "

The tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) had increased considerably after the 20 Indian military personnel were martyred in the conflict on 15 June in the Galvan Valley of eastern Ladakh. Chinese soldiers were also casualties, but the neighboring country did not give their details. According to a US intelligence report, 35 Chinese soldiers were also killed. The foreign minister said, "If there is no peace and tranquility on the border, the rest of the relationship cannot continue because obviously the basis of the relationship is peace". Jaishankar on September 10 in Moscow, Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Can meet Wang on the sidelines of the meeting.

When asked what message he would give to his Chinese counterpart, Jaishankar said, “What I really want to tell him is that he obviously cannot tell you.” However, he said that his stand was to maintain peace on the border. It will be focused on broad principles so that there is overall development of the relationship which is reflected in the relationships of the last 30 years.

The minister also talked about several agreements signed between the two countries on border management since 1993. He said that there is a clear condition in them that the level of forces on the border will be minimum. He said, “If this does not happen then very serious questions arise. This is a very serious situation since the beginning of May and it requires a lot of very intense deliberation between the two sides at the political level. “Jaishankar said that problems have been going on since the time of history.