Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Former Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration best friend Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Birthday celebration (SUBHSP) president and previous minister Omprakash Rajbhar has dominated out any alliance with the BJP someday. Rajbhar stated that the situation of backward elegance leaders there's like slaves. He stated that he's now not in contact with any BJP chief.

Subhaspa President Omprakash Rajbhar, who was once the Backward Categories Welfare Minister within the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh govt, flatly refused to forge an alliance with the BJP in long run. He claimed that although Union House Minister Amit Shah invitations him, he'll now not meet him.

It's price noting that prior to the 2017 Uttar Pradesh meeting elections, Rajbhar's celebration had an alliance with the BJP and this settlement was once finished within the presence of Amit Shah. He was once given 8 seats through the BJP, by which his celebration's applicants together with Rajbhar received 4 seats. Rajbhar was once made a minister within the Yogi govt, however after a couple of months, his distance from the BJP greater and sooner or later he broke the alliance.

In the meantime, there are speculations of an alliance between the BJP and the SubhaSP, which Rajbhar bluntly brushed aside, “We don’t seem to be in contact with any BJP chief and until now no BJP chief has even contacted me.” .’

He stated that BJP contested the remaining election of Uttar Pradesh Meeting through preserving Keshav Prasad Maurya in entrance however didn’t make him the Leader Minister. He claimed that now not simplest has Maurya been disregarded within the Yogi govt, however his nameplate was once additionally uprooted from the Uttar Pradesh state secretariat.

Based on a query, he stated that he’s operating to support the Partnership Sankalp Morcha. He has claimed that former SP chief Shivpal Yadav and Bhim Military chief Chandrashekhar Azad will probably be a part of the entrance within the coming instances. He instructed that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will come to Lucknow very quickly and after {that a} technique will probably be ready to support the entrance.