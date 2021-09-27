Situation of Muslims has transform like Band Baaja Birthday party: AIMIM Leader Owaisi

In view of the approaching meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, whilst addressing a meeting in Kanpur on Sunday, mentioned, the situation of Muslims has transform like ‘Band Baaja Birthday party’ of the procession, the place they’re first requested to play song. This is, after they achieve the venue of the marriage, they’re requested to face outdoor.Additionally Learn – In Uttar Pradesh, the acquisition value of sugarcane higher according to quintal, now understand how a lot is the associated fee

AIMIM Leader Asaduddin Owaisi mentioned, now Muslims is not going to play musical tools. Each and every caste additionally has a pacesetter, however Muslims have "no chief". There may be 19 % Muslim inhabitants in UP, however there isn't a unmarried chief.

The situation of Muslims has transform like a ‘band baja celebration’ in a wedding procession the place they (Muslims) are first requested to play song, however are made to face outdoor on achieving the marriage venue: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in Kanpur (26.09) percent.twitter.com/nY61BBX7gH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 27, 2021

Whilst addressing a public assembly in Kanpur, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi mentioned, “Uttar Pradesh has 19% Muslims. 27% of prisoners in Uttar Pradesh jails are Muslims. That is the knowledge of the Govt of India.