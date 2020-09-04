Situation on LAC in East Ladakh is tense, Indian soldiers ready to deal with every situation: Army Chief

new Delhi: Army chief General MM Narwane said on Friday that the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh was ‘tense’ amid heightened tensions in the region following renewed failed attempts by China to occupy Indian territory. And Indian soldiers are ready to deal with all possible emergencies. Also Read – An encounter between Indian soldiers and terrorists in Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, an army officer injured

Ending his two-day visit to Ladakh, General Narwane said that the Indian Army has made precautionary deployment in some areas and the army is well prepared to safeguard the territorial integrity of the country. He said, "The nation can trust us."

The army chief said, "The situation at LAC is tense. We have made precautionary deployment in some areas. Soldiers are ready to deal with any kind of emergency. All these actions have been taken only on LAC."

The army chief made a comprehensive review of India’s security preparedness in the area and visited several sensitive advance posts to assess the situation directly. In many places, in conversation with soldiers and senior commanders, the army chief asked them to remain alert and maintain high level preparations for the campaign.

The army said, “It is very gratifying to see our soldiers and local commanders with high morale and in good health.” This assures me that they are well prepared to protect the territorial integrity of our nation. The Indian Army is known for its commitment and determination. “

General Narwane said, “We will continue to use all existing systems to reduce stress and to ensure that the status quo does not change unilaterally.” There is a situation of deadlock between the soldiers of India and China at many places in eastern Ladakh.

Tensions in the Pangong Lake area increased when China unsuccessfully attempted to capture some areas on the southern bank of the lake 5 days ago. The army quoted General Narwane as saying at the end of the tour, “For the last three months, both sides have been engaged in resolving the situation.” Military and diplomatic channels are working. The Indian side is fully committed to resolving the current situation on LAC by negotiation. “

Aami said in the statement that General Narwane spoke to the soldiers and local commanders posted in the high altitude areas. According to the statement, he appreciated the high morale and professional standards shown by the military units in protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

The Army Chief was apprised by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, Lt. Gen. YK Joshi and Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the commander of the 14 Corps at Leh.

Army said that General Narwane was also briefed on the condition of logistics and campaign related preparations for the army in winter. According to the statement, he expressed satisfaction with the efforts being made for the operational capabilities of the forces.