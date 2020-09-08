Situation on Ladakh border very tense, India China soldiers in face-to-face position near Rejang La Peak

New Delhi: The situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in East Ladakh between India and China remains extremely tense. Both the forces are in a face-to-face situation. The news agency ANI quoted Indian Army sources as saying that currently Indian and Chinese forces are negotiating with each other, but meanwhile Chinese troops are in a face-to-face with Indian troops near Rejang La Peak. . Also Read – India-China Standoff: Indian Army rejected China’s claims, said – We did not PLA soldiers did firing and …

Let me tell you that on Monday, India-China accused each other that the soldiers on LAC had warned by firing in the air to intimidate and push each other back. Where China has accused Indian soldiers of firing and warning them. On Tuesday, India has accused the Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers of firing in the air and threatening the soldiers of the Indian Army. The incident occurred on Monday near Shenpao Mountain, near the southern bank of Pangong So (lake).

On Tuesday, the Indian Army said in a statement that China is increasing tensions by doing "provocative activities" along the border. It was the Chinese People's Liberation Army personnel who tried to "intimidate" the Indian soldiers and "fired a few rounds in the air". Indian Army spokesman Colonel Aman Anand said that at no stage did the Indian Army cross the LAC nor did it use any offensive methods, including firing.

The military has said that it is the Chinese People’s Liberation Army that “formally violates agreements and continues to carry out aggressive activities even after discussions continue at the military, diplomatic and political level”.

(Input IANS)