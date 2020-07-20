Situation worrisome in West Bengal! Governor meets Amit Shah

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and discussed with him the ‘worrisome situation’ of the state. Officials said that during the meeting, Dhankhar informed the Home Minister about the current law and order, political situation and Kovid-19 situation in West Bengal. Also Read – The alleged rape and then murder of BJP worker’s daughter in Bengal, demand for central agency investigation

Dhankar had tweeted before the meeting, "I will discuss with the Union Home Minister this afternoon about the worrisome situation in West Bengal."

He had tweeted that the welfare of the people of West Bengal is his priority and all his actions are aimed at reducing the problems of the people of West Bengal.

He said that he would also discuss the constitutional obligations given to him under Article 159 of the Constitution with the Home Minister.

Dhankhar tweeted another, “I express my full commitment to the people of West Bengal.”