Situation worsens again with Corona in Delhi, 67 days after which most cases were reported

Corona Virus in Delhi: Corona virus infection was confirmed in 2,737 people in Delhi. The city has received the highest number of cases of Kovid-19 in 67 days. After this, the total cases crossed 1.82 lakh. At the same time, the death toll has reached 4500. This is the third consecutive day in September when more than two thousand cases have been reported. Also Read – Unlock 0.4 Bihar: Section 144 implemented in Patna from tomorrow, it will be very difficult to see without mask

In the bulletin issued by the Health Department of Delhi, it has been told that 19 more patients have died in the city. On Wednesday, 19 infected died and 2509 cases were reported. The number of cases on September 1 was 2312. The number of patients being treated for infection in Delhi is 17,692 as against 16,502 on Wednesday. Also Read – Shiv Sena supports Center on Question Hour, Sanjay Raut said – need to understand

On June 23, the national capital had the highest number of 3,947 cases reported. According to the bulletin, the total number of cases on Thursday increased to 1,82,306 and the number of people who lost their lives due to infection reached 4500. Also Read – BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi also admitted in Corona positive, SGPGI