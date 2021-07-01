Sivakumarin Sabadham Film (2021): Solid | Teaser | Songs | Trailer | Liberate Date

Sivakumarin Sabadham is an upcoming Tamil drama written and directed through Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi. The movie stars Aadhi in the primary position along Madhuri Jain performs the feminine lead. It’s collectively produced through Hiphop Tamizha, Senthil Thyagarajan, Arjun Thyagarajan in affiliation with Sathya Jyothi motion pictures underneath the banner Indie Rebels. Hiphop Tamizha ratings the background and song for the movie. Arjunraja cranks the digital camera. The film will likely be freeing quickly in theatres.