Siwan District Chunav Result 2020 live: For all 8 seats, there is a thorn tactic, trend will come shortly

Vidhan Sabha Election 2020 Live Update: Siwan district has eight assembly seats. Counting is going on today in all these seats. These seats are Siwan Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update, Jiradei Assembly Constituency Result 2020 live update, Darauli Assembly Constituency Result 2020 live update, Raghunathpur Assembly Constituency Result 2020 live update , Daraundha Assembly Constituency Result 2020 live update, Barharia Assembly Constituency Result 2020 live update, Goriyakothi Assembly Constituency Result 2020 live update, Maharajganj Assembly Constituency Result 2020 live update).

Currently, Vyasdev Prasad of BJP is the current MLA from Siwan Assembly Constituency. Ramesh Singh Kushwaha of JDU is an MLA from Jiradei Assembly Constituency. Satyadeo Ram (Satyadeo Ram) is the MLA from CPI Male from Darauli Assembly Constituency. Harishankar Yadav of RJD is an MLA from Raghunathpur Assembly Constituency. Karanjit Singh alias Vyas Singh (Daraundha Assembly Constituency) is MLA from Karnjit Singh alias Vyas Singh. JDU’s Shmam Bahadur Singh (Shyam Bahadur Singh) is an MLA from Barharia Assembly Constituency. Satyadeo Prasad Singh (Satyadeo Prasad Singh) of RJD is an MLA from Goriyakothi Assembly Constituency. Hem Narayan Sah (Maharajganj Assembly Constituency) is the MLA from Maharajganj Assembly Constituency.

Siwan Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: The equation has changed this time in Siwan. BJP has given ticket to former MP Omprakash Yadav while RJD has given ticket to former MLA Awadh Bihari Choudhary. The RLSP has fielded Abdul Rizwan.

Jiradei Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: This time, the grand alliance has made CPI-ML leader Amarjeet Kushwaha a candidate, while JDU has fielded Kamla Kushwaha from here. Jaduy has cut the ticket for Ramesh Kushwaha this time.

Darauli Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: The Mahagathbandhan has once again fielded its CPI-ML MLA Satyadev Ram from Darauli while NDN has given ticket to BJP’s Ram Narayan Manjhi. In 2015, Satyadev Ram defeated Manjhi by over nine thousand votes.

Raghunathpur Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: This time from Raghunathpur, RJD has given ticket to its sitting MLA Harishankar Yadav while NDA has fielded Rajeshwar Chauhan of JDU. LJP has made Manoj Singh its candidate.

Daraundha Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: This time, sitting MLA Karanjit Singh alias Vyas Singh from Darunda is in the fray on BJP ticket while Mahagathbandan has given ticket to Amarnath Yadav of CPI Male. Vyas Singh won the bypoll in the by-election.

Barharia Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: JDU has once again nominated its sitting MLA Shyam Bahadur Singh from Badharia. Baby Pandey from Mahagathbandan, while LJP has fielded Veer Bahadur Singh and RLSP to Vandana Devi.

Goriyakothi Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: RJD from Goriakothi has given ticket to Nutan Verma in place of sitting MLA Satyadev Prasad Singh. BJP has made Deveshkant Singh a candidate. Satyadev Prasad is in the fray on the RLSP ticket.

Maharajganj Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: From this seat, the Mahagathbandhan has fielded Congress candidate Vijay Shankar Dubey while JDU has nominated Hamnarayan Sah while LJP has made Kumar Dev and RLSP has nominated Ajit Prasad.