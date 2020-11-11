Siwan Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Grand Alliance unfurls in district, JDU not open account

Siwan District Chunav Result 2020 Results of all the assembly seats in Siwan district have come. These seats are – Siwan Vidahn Sabha Result 2020), ZiradeiVidahn Sabha Result 2020, Darauli Vidahn Sabha Result 2020, Raghunathpur Vidahn Sabha Result 2020, Darunda (Daraundha Vidahn Sabha Result 2020), Barahia ( Barharia Vidahn Sabha Result 2020), Goriyakothi Vidahn Sabha Result 2020) and Maharajganj (Maharajganj Vidahn Sabha Result 2020). In all 8 seats of the district, Mahagathbandhan candidates have won on 6 seats. JDU’s account is not open in this district. Also Read – Jamui Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live Updates: BJP’s Shreyashi Singh won a stunning victory from Jamui

RJD's Awadh Bihari Chaudhary (AWADH BIHARI CHAUDHARY) has won from Siwan Chunav Result 2020.

Amarjeet Kushwaha of CPI Male has won from Ziradei (ZiradeiVidahn Sabha Result 2020).

Satya Dev Ram (SATYADEO RAM) of CPI Male has also won from Darauli (Darauli Vidahn Sabha Result 2020).

Harishankar Yadav of RJD has won from Raghunathpur Vidahn Sabha Result 2020.

BJP’s Vyas Singh (KARNJEET SINGH ALIAS VYAS SINGH) has won from Daraundha Vidahn Sabha Result 2020.

RJD’s child Pandey wins from Barharia Vidahn Sabha Result 2020.

BJP’s Deveshkant has won from Goriyakothi Vidahn Sabha Result 2020.

Congress Vijayshankar Dubey (Maharajganj Vidahn Sabha Result 2020) has emerged victorious.