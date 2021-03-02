Six Cast Members Join New Netflix Series Starring Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell can be joined by newly introduced castmates Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Christina Anthony, Cameron Britton, Samsara Yett and Benjamin Levy Aguilar within the Netflix restricted collection “The Girl within the Home.” The six forged members may even work alongside beforehand introduced forged member Tom Riley.

Per the logline, Bell performs heartbroken protagonist Anna. For Anna, on daily basis is similar: she sits along with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by with out her. However, when a good-looking neighbor strikes in throughout the road, Anna begins to see a light-weight on the finish of the tunnel. That’s till she witnesses a ugly homicide… Or did she? Riley performs Neil, Anna’s new neighbor, an enthralling and good-looking single dad that may be too good to be true.

Holland (“Happiest Season”) will painting Sloane, a dry-witted native artwork gallery proprietor and Anna’s finest good friend. Henning (“Dollface”) will play Lisa, who Anna doesn’t belief beneath her candy and shallow floor. Anthony (“Blended-ish”) will painting the sensible and no-nonsense Detective Lane. Yett (“The Flight Attendant”) will play Emma, Neil’s daughter. Britton (“Mindhunter”) will painting Buell, Anna’s handyman. Aguilar (“Filthy Wealthy”) will painting the “hottest and onerous for girls to withstand” man on the town.

Along with starring, Bell will govt produce the eight-episode present, hailing from Gloria Sanchez Productions for Netflix. The “Nobodies” and “Mike Tyson Mysteries” trio — Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf — created the collection and also will function govt producers and co-showrunners. Bell has labored with the trio earlier than, as she guest-starred in an episode of ‘Nobodies.”

Marti Noxon (“Sharp Objects,” “Dietland”) will function a artistic advisor on the collection.

Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal will govt produce the collection for Gloria Sanchez Productions, recognized finest for producing the Emmy-nominated Netflix collection “Useless to Me” and the acclaimed movies “Hustlers” and “Booksmart.”

(Pictured, from left to proper: Christina Anthony, Cameron Britton, Samsara Yett)