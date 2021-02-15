Six Days in Fallujah editor insists the game is not a recruiting tool for the United States Army

Six Days in Fallujah It is not a recruiting tool for the United States Army, according to the game’s publisher, Victura.

Six Days in Fallujah is a tactical shooter based on the events that took place in 2004 during the Second Battle of Fallujah in Iraq, and on the revival of an originally announced (and abandoned) game in 2009. Its new announcement sparked a heated debate and raised questions about its use as a potential recruiting tool for the US military.

The game’s new publisher, Victura, insists that the game is not associated with the United States government. And it states that it will not be used for recruitment. Victura, however, spoke to more than 100 Iraqi marines, soldiers and civilians during the game. “The US government is not involved in the creation of the game, nor are there any plans to use it to recruit”, Dice to live in a FAQ. “The Iraqi Marines, soldiers and civilians who assisted us participated as private citizens, and the game is funded independently.”, concludes.

Elsewhere in the FAQ, Victura says it is helping service members outside of game development:

“A portion of the proceeds from Six Days will be donated to organizations that support coalition service members who have been hardest hit by the war on terror.”they affirm. “Our focus will be on those to whom traditional relief efforts are not yet reaching. The Marines, soldiers and civilians who have helped us create the game will be deeply involved in directing these donations.”.

This resurrected version of Six Days in Fallujah has been in the works at Victura since 2016. And its development has featured Tamte, former lead developer of Halo and Destiny, Jaime Griesemer, and original Halo composer Marty O’Donnell, who is providing the music for the game. Meanwhile, numerous other former Bungie staff members form Highwire Games, a new publisher development studio. In either case, Victura says more details about the game will be released in the coming weeks.

The United States military has previously come under fire for its recruiting tactics in the world of video games. Additionally, the Army halted its activities on Twitch after being reprimanded for sending viewers to a recruiting page purportedly disguised as a giveaway.