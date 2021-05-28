Six (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Six (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) : Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Identify, Staff Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Six is an Indian mini internet collection. The collection stars Mandira Bedi, Nauheed Cyrusi, Dipannita Sharma and Sid Makkar. The tale revolves across the homicide case of Kashish Sura, a well-off businessman, settled and a hit. Because the homicide thriller unveils, the investigating officials led by means of Ruhana Dhulaap, in finding six threads to this example.

Name Six
Primary Forged Mandira Bedi
Nauheed Cyrusi
Dipannita Sharma
Sid Makkar
Style Crime, Thriller
Director Rrammy
Manufacturer Shreya and Rrammy
Government Manufacturer Pooja Verma
Varun Malik
Mahesh Menon
Tale Shreya
Screenplay Shreya and Rrammy
Dialogues Rrammy
Editor Sattyajit Gazmer
Rrammy
DoP Amol Rathore
Tune Rohit Kulkarni
Sound Clothier Sashvat Suresh
Dress Clothier Rabindra Kumar Sonar
Manufacturing Space Expresso Movies

Forged

The entire solid of internet collection Six :

Mandira Bedi

As : Ruhana Dhulaap

Sid Makkar

As : Kashish Sura

Nauheed Cyrusi

As : Orvana Joseph

Dipannita Sharma

Sulagna Panigrahi

Urmila Kothare

Manasi Rachh

As : Monisha Mathur

Akash Agrawal

As : Armaan Chibber

Vibhoutee Sharma

Vijay Tilani

Six is to be had to movement on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 27 Might 2021. The display is aired on a regular basis and it’s 10-Quarter-hour lengthy. Different main points associated with the display are given under.

To be had On Disney+ Hotstar Quix
Overall Episode No longer To be had
Operating Time 10-15 Mins
Launched Date 27 Might 2021
Language Hindi
Subtitle English
Nation India

In case you have extra information about the internet collection Six, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

