Six (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Six (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) : Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Identify, Staff Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Six is an Indian mini internet collection. The collection stars Mandira Bedi, Nauheed Cyrusi, Dipannita Sharma and Sid Makkar. The tale revolves across the homicide case of Kashish Sura, a well-off businessman, settled and a hit. Because the homicide thriller unveils, the investigating officials led by means of Ruhana Dhulaap, in finding six threads to this example.

Name Six Primary Forged Mandira Bedi

Nauheed Cyrusi

Dipannita Sharma

Sid Makkar Style Crime, Thriller Director Rrammy Manufacturer Shreya and Rrammy Government Manufacturer Pooja Verma

Varun Malik

Mahesh Menon Tale Shreya Screenplay Shreya and Rrammy Dialogues Rrammy Editor Sattyajit Gazmer

Rrammy DoP Amol Rathore Tune Rohit Kulkarni Sound Clothier Sashvat Suresh Dress Clothier Rabindra Kumar Sonar Manufacturing Space Expresso Movies

Forged

The entire solid of internet collection Six :

Mandira Bedi

As : Ruhana Dhulaap

Sid Makkar

As : Kashish Sura

Nauheed Cyrusi

As : Orvana Joseph

Dipannita Sharma

Sulagna Panigrahi

Urmila Kothare

Manasi Rachh

As : Monisha Mathur

Akash Agrawal

As : Armaan Chibber

Vibhoutee Sharma

Vijay Tilani

Six is to be had to movement on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 27 Might 2021. The display is aired on a regular basis and it’s 10-Quarter-hour lengthy. Different main points associated with the display are given under.

To be had On Disney+ Hotstar Quix Overall Episode No longer To be had Operating Time 10-15 Mins Launched Date 27 Might 2021 Language Hindi Subtitle English Nation India

