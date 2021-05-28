Six (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Six (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) : Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Identify, Staff Main points, Launched Date and Extra
Six is an Indian mini internet collection. The collection stars Mandira Bedi, Nauheed Cyrusi, Dipannita Sharma and Sid Makkar. The tale revolves across the homicide case of Kashish Sura, a well-off businessman, settled and a hit. Because the homicide thriller unveils, the investigating officials led by means of Ruhana Dhulaap, in finding six threads to this example.
|Name
|Six
|Primary Forged
|Mandira Bedi
Nauheed Cyrusi
Dipannita Sharma
Sid Makkar
|Style
|Crime, Thriller
|Director
|Rrammy
|Manufacturer
|Shreya and Rrammy
|Government Manufacturer
|Pooja Verma
Varun Malik
Mahesh Menon
|Tale
|Shreya
|Screenplay
|Shreya and Rrammy
|Dialogues
|Rrammy
|Editor
|Sattyajit Gazmer
Rrammy
|DoP
|Amol Rathore
|Tune
|Rohit Kulkarni
|Sound Clothier
|Sashvat Suresh
|Dress Clothier
|Rabindra Kumar Sonar
|Manufacturing Space
|Expresso Movies
Forged
The entire solid of internet collection Six :
Mandira Bedi
As : Ruhana Dhulaap
Sid Makkar
As : Kashish Sura
Nauheed Cyrusi
As : Orvana Joseph
Dipannita Sharma
Sulagna Panigrahi
Urmila Kothare
Manasi Rachh
As : Monisha Mathur
Akash Agrawal
As : Armaan Chibber
Vibhoutee Sharma
Vijay Tilani
Six is to be had to movement on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 27 Might 2021. The display is aired on a regular basis and it’s 10-Quarter-hour lengthy. Different main points associated with the display are given under.
|To be had On
|Disney+ Hotstar Quix
|Overall Episode
|No longer To be had
|Operating Time
|10-15 Mins
|Launched Date
|27 Might 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Nation
|India
