Six films by the director of “Sixth Sense” that you cannot miss

M. Night Shyamalan It is synonymous with a different cinema. The stories he decides to tell in each of his films are original and break the mold of the genres to which we could pigeonhole them.

This year he just released a new movie called Old that after its passage through the cinema is now available in HBO Max and has the protagonist of the Mexican Gael García Bernal. But the director also has two other projects scheduled for this year and next. We bring you a tour of some of the most popular movies of Shyamalan in which he almost always makes a cameo as he did Alfred Hitchcock.

Jury President M. Night Shyamalan speaks during the opening ceremony of the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Sixth Sense

It was his first popular film, the one that led him to worldwide fame and the recognition of his colleagues in the industry. The story revolved around an 8-year-old boy, Cole (Haley Joel Osment), who was going through a supernatural experience that tortured him. The boy is going to link up with a child psychologist, Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) who will try to help him, although it is Cole who ends up helping him. A film that generated a before and after in cinema that inaugurated a new way of making psychological horror films. You can see it or see it again in Star+.

“I see dead people” said little Cole and nobody believed him (IMDB)

the protégé

A year later came another film by Shyamalan beside Bruce Willis. It was about the protégé where the actor played David Dunn, the only survivor of a train accident where all the passengers lost their lives. As a way to find an explanation for this event, David comes into contact with Elijah (Samuel L. Jackson), a man who suffers from a disease that makes his bones break easily. Elijah believes that David is a superhero, which is why he survived the train wreck. This film is part of a trilogy that was completed with Fragmented (2016) y Glass (2019). the protégé can be seen in Star+.

Robin Wright and Bruce Willis in a scene from “Unprotected” (IMDB)

signals

Mel Gibson y Joaquin Phoenix They joined Shyamalan’s universe in this film released in 2002. Here they play the brothers Graham and Merrill Hess, respectively, who live with the children of the former in a house in the middle of a field. The appearance of circles of 152 meters in diameter in their fields behind their house, make these two brothers begin to suspect and develop the most far-fetched theories about the reason for these signs. Is it about aliens? signals Is available in Star+.

Fear without great fanfare is present in “Signs” (IMDB)

The end of the ages

In 2008 it premiered The Happening (The end of the ages), con Mark Wahlberg y Zoey Deschanel, a couple who will set out to find out what happens to the population of the country that from one moment to the next decides to commit suicide causing an apocalypse situation. It was Shyamalan’s sixth film that managed to raise 163,403,799 dollars and had an investment of 48 million dollars. The end of the ages can be seen in Star+.

The couple will travel across the United States trying to find an answer to the suicides

Fragmented

Kevin (played by James McAvoy) is a man with many personalities kidnaps three girls Claire (Haley Lu Richardson), Marcia (Jessica Sulay) and Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy) who will try to flee before a new and dangerous identity takes over their body. It is a continuation of the events told in the film. the protégé 2016. The film can be seen on Netflix.

James McAvoy, star of Split REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Old

This is the new film M. Night Shyamalan who wrote, directed and produced this film which had its theatrical release this year. The story focuses on a family (a married couple and two children) who arrive at a kind of hotel all inclusive to enjoy a vacation. But they take an excursion to a mysterious beach where the people who go there age in the span of hours until they meet their death. Without the possibility of going out or communicating with the outside, they will live a final experience. An intriguing and powerful argument that despairs. Gael García BernaHe plays the father of the family Guy Cappa, who will try to understand what happens there. Old is available in HBO Max.

M. Night Shyamalan, the creator of great cinema stories REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

