Six free educational games to learn programming (in dozens of languages)

Getting started with programming can be daunting. There are many concepts to understand before what has been learned can be translated into something ‘eye-catching’ that motivates us to continue learning. Therefore, whether we are students or trainers, it is useful to have tools that allow us to motivate ourselves.

And if they also make us have fun in the process, all the better. To do this, we bring you six free web games to learn/teach programming:

Blockly Games





Blockly Games is a series of educational games that teach programming starting with visual programming using blocks, in the style of Scratch. It is aimed at children with no previous experience in this field, with the aim of gradually introducing them —”at their own pace”— to the main concepts until they are ready to deal with more conventional languages (that is, text-based).

Thus, the first game in the series is little more than an introduction to programming using blocks, but subsequent games introduce concepts such as loops, conditionals, mathematical equations, functions… until contacting the student/player with JavaScript.

CheckIO





CheckIO is a game based on a small virtual world in which we can progressively overcome levels while we solve programming challenges using code, either in Python or TypeScript (together, but not scrambled: there’s a different version of the game for each language). An online text editor will allow us to experiment in real time what programming consists of.

Based, above all, on the trial/error method (displays other users’ solutions to challenges when we get stuck), CheckIO allows teachers to use it to manage groups of students and being able to closely follow how they progress in using the game.

CodeCombat





CodeCombat was born in 2013 as an RPG-style game that hid a carefully designed ‘study plan’ to make programming attractive and accessible to students. Since then, more than 20 million of them have used code (en JavaScript, Python o C++) to advance their characters in achieving the game’s challenges, based above all on face-to-face confrontation with other characters.

Each character selectable by the player (up to a total of 16, although not all of them are free) has different characteristics and abilities, as is usual in this genre (their setting is also usual: a dungeon). And for the most inexperienced users, the code editor will offer autocomplete functions..

Those responsible for CodeCombat have even promoted the launch of a ‘CodeCombat AI League’: “a unique eSport”in the words of its CEO, Nick Winter, “making competitive coding the spectacle it deserves to be.”

CodinGame

CodinGame is a website that uses turn-based gameplay to help us develop problem-solving skills. It allows to form communities and create competitions. But it stands out, above all, for the huge number of programming languages ​​it supports:

“JavaScript, Java, Python, Kotlin, Scala, Swift, Objective-C, Ruby, Rust, C, C++, C#, Groovy, Perl, Clojure, Go, Haskell, PHP, Lua, Bash, Dart, VB.net, F#, OCaml y Pascal”.

In addition to its facet as a free game, lHR departments can use this platform to assess and validate the level of competence of job applicants.

FlexBox Froggy & FlexBox Defense





If you prefer simple games and, in addition, yours is more web design than application programming, there are two games you have to take a look at. Both are based on learning CSS FlexBoxand divide the screen on one side where we have the instructions for each level and the code editor, and on the other where we see the result of said code.

The first of them, FlexBox Froggy, is more simple and it is based on getting some frogs to move to the right floating leaf in a pond. When you are able to overcome all its levelsyou can try with FlexBox Defense, based on the genre ‘Defend the Tower’.

Image | Based on Ackuray’s original