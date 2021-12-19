Six million dollars and the inspiration of Elton John: the majestic yacht that David Beckham bought

The former footballer received inspiration and advice from Elton John to buy a yacht (Source: David Beckham)

David Beckham walked away from professional activity several years ago to become one of the partners in the creation of the Miami Inter. Apparently the former footballer did well in his investment since recently spent $ 6.5 million on a yacht which, it is said, was commissioned to design to his liking. In addition, the 46-year-old businessman gave himself the luxurious boat after being inspired by his promenades with Elton John Y David Furnish, who often spend their vacations at sea.

According to the British media The SunDavid plans to set sail on his new ship in the New Year and sail with his wife Victoria, 47, and their four children: Brooklyn (22), Romeo (19), Cruz (16) and Harper (10). “Beckham took a look at some yachts in the summer and decided to indulge himself. He helped design the boat himself and has been incredibly practical with everything. “, revealed a source close to the footballer in a conversation with the English portal.

And he added about the recent purchase: “It is not an oligarch style superyacht, but it is still quite luxurious by anyone’s standards. He was inspired after a vacation with Elton and David on their boat, and loves life on the water. There will be an area for the kids to snorkel and the boat will be a brilliant base for the entire Beckham clan to have a magical vacation abroad. “.

David and his family were seen enjoying life at sea on several occasions (Source: David Beckham)

The sportsman is said to have bought a Ferretti model after a visit to the Italian shipyard’s headquarters in Forli during the last European summer. David expects the yacht to be ready shortly after the final touches have been made and he longs to fulfill his dream of releasing it on the eve of 2022. In June of this year, David was spotted checking out a $ 14 million 110-foot superyacht in the port of La Spezia after traveling to Italy to tour the luxurious ship.

The former Real Madrid player met with officials from the Italian shipbuilding company Ferretti during his recent stay. The owners of the boat company offered him models with astronomical values ​​and luxuries for all kinds of occasions but it seems that David opted for a less expensive boat for his sailing adventures.

On the other hand, the news of the yacht comes a few days after David appeared happy when he received his new Maserati MC20, which he also helped design, for a spin in an elegant advertisement for the Italian car brand.

The new Maserati that Beckham received from the company (Photo: REUTERS)

