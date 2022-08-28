Six months after the invasion: how sanctions impact Russia

Kremlin, Moscow. (Pete Reynolds/The Economist)

Six months ago Russia invaded Ukraine. On the battlefield there is a war of attrition along a thousand kilometer front of death and destruction. Beyond, another fight is waged: an economic conflict of a ferocity and scope not seen since the 1940sas Western countries seek to cripple Russia’s $1.8 trillion economy with a novel arsenal of sanctions. The effectiveness of this embargo is key to the outcome of the Ukraine war. But it also reveals much about the ability of liberal democracies to project power globally in the late 2020s and beyond, even against China. Worryingly, so far the sanctions war is not going as well as hoped.

Since February, USA, Europa and its allies have unleashed a barrage of unprecedented bans affecting thousands of Russian companies and individuals. Half of Russia’s $580 billion foreign exchange reserves are frozen and most of its big banks are cut off from the global payment system. USA it no longer buys Russian oil and the European embargo will take effect in February. Russian companies are prohibited from buying inputs, from motors to chips. Oligarchs and officials face travel bans and asset freezes. The American task forceKleptoCapture” has seized a superyacht that could have a hatching egg Fabergé on board.

In addition to satisfying Western public opinion, these measures have strategic objectives. The short-term objective, at least initially, was to trigger a liquidity and balance of payments crisis in Russia making it difficult to finance the war Ukraine and thus alter the incentives of the Kremlin. Long-term, the intention is to harm the productive capacity and technological sophistication of Russiaso if Vladimir Putin aspires to invade another country, it would have fewer resources at hand. An ultimate goal is to dissuade others from making war .

Behind these ambitious goals lies a new doctrine of Western power. The unipolar moment of the 1990s, when the supremacy of USA was incontestable, it is long past, and the appetite of West for using military force has decreased since the wars of Irak y Afghanistan. Sanctions seemed to offer an answer by allowing West exercise their power through their control of the financial and technological networks at the heart of the world’s economy. XXI century. In the last 20 years they have been deployed to punish human rights violations, isolate Iran and Venezuela and stop companies like Huawei. But the embargo on Russia takes sanctions to a new level by seeking to cripple the world’s 11th largest economy, one of the largest exporters of energy, grain and other raw materials.

What are the results? In three to five years’ time, the isolation of Western markets will wreak havoc on Russia . By 2025, a fifth of civil aircraft could be grounded due to lack of spare parts. Telecom network upgrades are lagging and consumers will miss Western brands. As the state and tycoons seize Western assets, from car factories to McDonald’smore crony capitalism is coming. Russia is losing some of its most talented citizens, who recoil from the reality of dictatorship and the prospect of their country becoming a gas station for China.

The problem is that the coup de grâce has not materialized. The IMF estimates that Russia’s GDP will shrink by 6% in 2022, far less than the 15% drop that many expected in March.or the collapse of Venezuela. Energy sales will generate a current account surplus of $265 billion this year, the second largest in the world after China. After a crisis, the Russian financial system has stabilized and the country is finding new suppliers for some imports, including China. Meanwhile in Europa, an energy crisis can trigger a recession. This week, natural gas prices have risen a further 20% due to reduced supplies by Russia.

It turns out that the sanctions weapon is flawed. One of them is the time lag. Blocking access to technology that the West monopolizes takes years to take effect, and autocracies are good at absorbing the initial shock of an embargo because they can pool resources. In addition, the consequences must be taken into account. Although the GDP of the West is much higher than that of Russia, it cannot be avoided that Mr. Putin will choke on gas. The biggest flaw is that total or partial embargoes are not applied by more than 100 countries with 40% of world GDP. Oil from the Urals flows to Asia. Dubai is overflowing with Russian money and you can fly with Emirates and others to Moscow seven times a day . A globalized economy adapts well to shocks and opportunities, especially since most countries do not want to impose Western policies.

Therefore, any illusion that sanctions offer West a cheap and asymmetrical way of dealing with Chinaan even greater autocracy. To deter or punish an invasion of Taiwan, the West could confiscate China’s $3 trillion in reserves and cut off its banks. . But, as in the case of Russia, the Chinese economy is unlikely to collapse. and the government of Beijing could retaliate, for example, by depriving the West of electronics, batteries and pharmaceuticals, leaving the shelves of Walmart empty and causing chaos. Since there are more countries depending on China what of USA as its largest trading partner, enforcing a global embargo would be even more difficult than with Russia.

Instead, the lesson from ukraine and russia is that confronting aggressive autocracies requires action on several fronts. Hard power is essential. Democracies must reduce their exposure to adversaries’ chokepoints. Sanctions play a vital role, but the West must not let them proliferate. The more countries fear Western sanctions tomorrow, the less willing they will be to apply embargoes to others today.

Beyond the lockdowns

The good news is that, 180 days after the invasion, democracies are adapting to this reality. Heavy weapons are coming in Ukrainethe I’LL TAKE is fortifying Europe’s borders with Russiay Europa it is securing new gas sources and accelerating the shift to clean energy. USA is reducing its reliance on Chinese technology and urging Taiwan improve their military defenses. The problem is that all autocracies, including the China of Xi Jinpingare also studying the sanctions war with Russia and they are busy learning the same lessons. Ukraine marks a new era of conflict XXI century in which military, technological and financial elements are intertwined. But it is not an era in which the West can claim pre-eminence. No one can counter aggression with only dollars and semiconductors.

