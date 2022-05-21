Six months before Qatar 2022, who are the favorites to win the World Cup according to sports betting houses

Spain, Brazil, Argentina, France and England are among the favorites to win the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

There is less and less to go until the start of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. It is the great soccer event, a contest that brings together the best soccer players on the planet, all in search of glory defending the flag of their countries. It’s probably the last chance you’ll get Lionel Messi to bring to the Argentina to be world champion for the first time in 36 yearssince Maradona I did it in the edition of Mexico 1986. The crack of Rosario 34 yearswho has already left behind his first season in Paris, has just won his first international trophy with the albiceleste when lifting the America Cupa title that had eluded him up to three times. The flea He removed that thorn and has found a group of players who are willing to push him to the consecration that was already denied him in 2014, when Germany won in the maracana 1-0 in extra time. Although the cast commanded by Messi and led by Lionel Scaloni he is not the only candidate. There are several teams willing to take the throne from Francewhich is also one of the favorites to lift the trophy in the Middle East.

Son 32 selections who will compete for the world Cup starting next November 21 in Qatar but, logically, not all run with the same level of favoritism. The sports betting housesIn that sense, they can serve as a thermometer to know which teams are the most likely to become world champions… Messi take to the Argentina to glory? Or will it be other powers, such as Brazil, France o Englandthose who keep the trophy?

THE TOP FAVORITES

Although it will be two decades since the Brazil’s selection has won his last worldsince he did not manage to repeat the title since he did it in the edition of Korea-Japan 2002the cast directed by Tite is emerging as the top favorite in the main bookmakers. The Selectionwho won this competition five times, currently has his hopes up about the talent of Neymar, Vinicius Jr. and in the famous house Bet365 appear with a fee of 9/2 (5.50).

from behind comes France, reigning champion, with a team full of stars who come from shining in Russia. The team of Didier Deschampswhich has Kylian Mbappé y Paul Pogba but also recovered Karim Benzemais presented with available bets of 11/2 (6,50). It is the same number as Englandwho reached the semi-finals in 2018 and lost the definition of the last European Championship on penalties. It has a young squad that will seek to end a drought of 56 years of international trophies.

Argentina is among the favorites to win the 2022 Qatar World Cup but below Brazil and several Europeans.

Right behind, with a share of 8/1 (9.00)appears the Spain national teamwhich is led by Luis Enrique and they also have a young team with a lot of potential. While the Argentina from Lionel Messi appears right after with a price of 9/1 (10.00)just ahead of his great challenger in the World Cup definitions: Germany pay 11/1 (12.00).

OTHER CANDIDATES FOR THE TITLE

There are those who believe that Belgiumwhich currently occupies the first place in the FIFA ranking, has a chance of finally seeing its golden generation – with figures such as Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku y Eden Hazard– give the big blow in the World Cup. After reaching the semi-finals in 2018, this is presented as a last chance, although in reality they pay a price of 1/12 (13.00).

Another team that should not be underestimated is Portugalwith a Cristiano Ronaldo who still stands out in the elite despite his 37 years. The Portuguese national team has the same share of 1/12 (13.00)in a batch that also includes the netherlands national team. Also close to these well-regarded teams figure Denmarkwho has classified without problems and I recover a key piece like Christian Eriksen after the cardiac arrest in the European Championship, but appears with 28/1 (29.00) in the famous house Bet365.

THE LESS FAVORITES

Although Croatia reached the final in the last edition of the World Cup, with a Luka Modric who won the Golden Ball and became the most outstanding footballer on the planet, his assessment is not the same four years later: they appear with 50/1 (51.00) to win the trophy in Qatar. It’s the same position you’re in Uruguaywho qualified for the World Cup directly and still has the attacking experience of Cavani y Suarez in their ranks.

This is how all the betting odds are six months before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

For its part, Senegal is one of the highest quality African teams, but the current champions of the African Cup of Nations pay a price of 80/1 (81.00). Also remaining in the group of countries least likely to be champions are those that make up the CONCACAF: los USA they have a good youth project but their fee is 100/1 (101.00)while there are a number of teams in 150/1 (151.00) where are they included Mexico y Canada.

Meanwhile, the hosts of Qatar have been very far from being among the favorites because paying 350/1 (351.00) no matter how much the tournament is played in its homeland. However, it is known that the FIFA World Cup It is an exceptional football event, which, being held every four years, has a special mystique, in addition to having a high degree of unpredictabilitybecause it has a format of direct elimination in its decisive instances.

KEEP READING:

FIFA announced the referees for the Qatar World Cup: Rapallini and Tello will be the Argentine representatives

Historic agreement in US soccer: women and men of the national teams will receive the same salary

Marcos Senesi confirmed that he will play for the Argentine national team, despite the call from Italy: “The decision was always clear”