Six movies starring Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne

Margot Robbie y Cara Delevingne They are part of the new Hollywood talent. Both have successful careers in the film industry and each with their style managed to conquer the most diverse viewers. Robbie earned an Oscar nomination for his role in Yo, Tonya and although she did not earn it, today she is considered one of the best actresses of her generation. While Delevingne is part of the new talents that closely follow the centenarians because of her closeness to social networks. We bring you three films of each actress so that you can discover them or see them again.

The Wolf of Wall Street (The wolf of Wall StreetAvailable in HBO Max)

The film directed by Martin Scorsese premiered in 2013 and recreated the story of the Wall Street stockbroker, Jordan Belfort (interpreted by Leo Di Caprio) who created the Stratton Oakmont company before his 30th birthday. His life full of excesses, corruption and substance use linked him to a woman Naomi Lapaglia (Margot Robbie). This film was very important in Robbie’s career that later led her to film again with Di Caprio in the film once upon a time in hollywood.

Margot Robbie as the wife of Leo di Caprio’s character, Jordan Belfort, a financial billionaire



Birds of prey (Birds of Prey, available in Prime Video)

Margot Robbie Here he achieves his leading role with one of the characters that marked his career in the industry, such as Harley Quinn. The film premiered in 2020 and was directed by Cathy Yan and had a gross of 205.3 million dollars. sprung from the movie Suicide Squad, Carrying this film on her shoulder, Harley teams up with other heroines like Black Canary, Huntress and Renée Montoya to rescue a little girl who fell into the hands of the evil king of crime, Black Mask.

the film that stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, the Joker’s girlfriend

The scandal (Bombshell, available in Netflix)

The film traces the lives of three journalists from the Fox News network who decided to reveal themselves to the then CEO of the company, Roger Ailes (John Lithgow). Complaints of sexual harassment date back to the beginning of the career of this man who harassed women so that they could rise in the journalistic field. Margot Robbie plays one of them and they accompany her in the cast Nicole Kidman y Charlize Theron among others.

Scandal stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie on Fox News’ Roger Ailes abuse story



Valerian and the city of a thousand planets (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Available in HBO Max)

Cara Delevingne plays Sergeant Laureline in this science fiction film directed by Luc Besson (The fifth element, Nikkita) and is accompanied in this leading role by Dane DeHaan in the role of Major Valerian. Both are special agents whose function is to maintain order in the universe. The action begins when Commander Arün Filitt (played by Clive Owen) sends them on a mission to Alpha where the enemy stalks peace. It is the most expensive European film to date.

science fiction film directed by Luc Besson with Cara Delevigne

suicide squad (Suicide Squad, Available in HBO Max)

Here, Cara shares a poster with Margot Robbie and plays the character of Enchantress, a 6,000-year-old witch spirit encased in a vial that possessed the body of archaeologist June Moone. The DC superhero movies show different stories of villains. The cast is made up Will Smith, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernández, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Scott Eastwood, Ike Barinholtz y Karen Fukuhara.

Cara Delevigne and Margot Robbie share a cast in this film of villains from the DC universe



A whole life in a year (Life in a year, available in Prime Video)

It is a youth drama where the actress plays Isabelle as a girlfriend with Daryn (Jaden Smith) a 17-year-old boy who will do everything he can so that his beloved enjoys her last year of life. He also participates in the cast Cuba Gooding Jr. y Nia Long. The film in turn was produced by Jaden’s parents, Will Smith y Jada Pinkett Smith who joined James Lassiter. To see with handkerchiefs nearby.

Daryn (Jaden Smith) learns that his girlfriend is dying and sets out to do all the things she wants before he dies.



