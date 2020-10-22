Six Nations 2020 fixtures on TV | Watch, live stream, listen on BBC and ITV

Probably the most uncommon sporting 12 months in historical past continues to jolt and twist together with rescheduled competitions developing left, proper and centre. Subsequent up, it’s the Six Nations.

The worldwide rugby event virtually made it by 4 total rounds of fixtures earlier than the competitors was put on ice.

Crowds of as much as 80,000 individuals flooded into stadiums in March, a thought and picture that looks like an awfully very long time in the past given the empty stadiums we’ve grown accustomed to within the months since.

The Six Nations was one of many first main tournaments to be slammed by COVID-19, however organisers will plough forward with lastly ending up the 2020 version, albeit nonetheless with out followers in stands.

The crown remains to be large open, however gamers might want to strike again to their absolute best type to face an opportunity of claiming the title in October.

Eire face Italy to finish the fourth spherical of video games, and an anticipated victory might draw them degree with England and France on the high.

England’s closing weekend conflict towards Italy looks like a formality, pushing all of the stress onto their rivals because the competitors roars again to life.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the complete Six Nations fixture record under – together with particulars of the best way to watch each match.

When is the Six Nations 2020?

The unique event began on Saturday 1st February was purported to be wrapped up by Saturday 14th March.

Nevertheless, the video games have been postponed attributable to COVID-19 restrictions and will now be performed between Saturday twenty fourth and thirty first October.

What channel is the Six Nations on?

Followers can tune in to look at the video games without spending a dime throughout BBC and ITV channels.

For particular matches’ broadcast particulars, try the fixture record under.

Learn how to live stream the Six Nations on-line

It’s also possible to live stream the matches by way of BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

As soon as once more, all the main points it’s worthwhile to know can be listed under subsequent to particular person fixtures.

Hearken to the Six Nations on radio

Audio commentary of the each sport that includes one of many house nations can be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live or BBC Radio 5 Live Sports activities Further.

Six Nations 2020 fixtures

All UK time

Spherical 4

Saturday twenty fourth October

Eire v Italy (3:30pm) ITV

Spherical 5

Saturday thirty first October

Wales v Scotland (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C

Italy v England (4:45pm) ITV

France v Eire (8:10pm) BBC One / BBC Two

Six Nations outcomes

Spherical 1

Saturday 1st February

Wales 42-0 Italy

Eire 19-12 Scotland

Sunday 2nd February

France 24-17 England

Spherical 2

Saturday eighth February

Eire 24-14 Wales

Scotland 6-13 England

Sunday ninth February

France 35-22 Italy

Spherical 3

Saturday twenty second February

Italy 0-17 Scotland

Wales 23-27 France

Sunday twenty third February

England 24-12 Eire

Spherical 4

Saturday seventh March

England 33-30 Wales

Sunday eighth March

Scotland 28-17 France

Who gained the final Six Nations?

Wales are the reigning champions after successful the Grand Slam in 2019.

They toppled England within the third spherical of video games, a end result which proved important within the hunt for glory.

