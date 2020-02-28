Six Nations 2020 TV fixtures: Watch, live stream and listen on BBC and ITV

Six Nations fever is able to grip the nation as soon as once more with the house nations becoming a member of France and Italy within the showpiece annual match.

Defending champions Wales will probably be decided to cling onto their title, although England enter the competitors as heavy favourites to assert the crown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the total Six Nations fixture listing beneath – together with particulars of find out how to watch each match.

When is the Six Nations 2020?

The match begins on Saturday 1st February 2020 and runs till Saturday 14th March 2020.

What channel is the Six Nations on?

Followers can tune in to observe the video games at no cost throughout BBC and ITV channels.

For particular matches’ broadcast particulars, try the fixture listing beneath.

How you can live stream the Six Nations on-line

You too can live stream the matches by way of BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on a spread of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Take heed to the Six Nations on radio

Audio commentary of the each sport that includes one of many dwelling nations will probably be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live or BBC Radio 5 Live Sports activities Further. For particular instances and channels, try our particular person match previews beneath.

Six Nations 2020 fixtures

All UK time

Spherical 3

Saturday 22nd February

Preview: Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV

Preview: Wales v France (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C

Sunday 23rd February

Preview: England v Eire (3:00pm) ITV

Spherical 4

Saturday seventh March

Eire v Italy (2:15pm) ITV

England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV / S4C

Sunday eighth March

Scotland v France (3:00pm) BBC One

Spherical 5

Saturday 14th March

Wales v Scotland (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C

Italy v England (4:45pm) ITV

France v Eire (8:00pm) BBC One

Who received the final Six Nations?

Wales are the reigning champions after profitable the Grand Slam in 2019.

They toppled England within the third spherical of video games, a end result which proved very important within the hunt for glory.