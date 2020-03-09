The final spherical of Six Nations fixtures is about to be postponed, in accordance to studies in France.

England’s conflict with Italy had already been shelved due to the coronavirus outbreak, however now it seems that the remaining two fixtures have additionally been reduce.

Wales had been due to host Scotland whereas Eire had been set to journey to France for the final matches, however these video games are reportedly off with a brand new date proposed.

The match has been slated to resume on October 31st, that means a protracted wait to decide the 2020 Six Nations champions.

The Six Nations would observe within the footsteps of the Indian Wells Masters tennis match which has been formally cancelled following a COVID-19 case within the native space.

Extra to observe…