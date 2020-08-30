Six people infected with corona virus, including NSG commandos deployed under CM Yogi’s security

new Delhi: These days the corona is spreading rapidly in Uttar Pradesh, the head of this state, Yogi Adityanath arrived on a two-day visit to Varanasi to take stock of health arrangements. This visit of CM Yogi was suddenly scheduled. In view of CM’s visit, the district administration made arrangements in a hurry. Meanwhile, the district administration ordered all those people who had to stay with CM Yogi Adityanath or stand under his protection. Also Read – Ministers and three BJP MLAs infected with corona virus in Assam

For the corona virus test, several covid-test centers were built from BHU to the police line in which officers and policemen conducted their corona test. According to the information, a total of 20 police personnel conducted their tests at BHU Corona Test Center, in which the report of all came negative.

The report of the corona test conducted in the police line was found in the late evening in which a total of six people including five police personnel were found to be corona positive. These include an NSG commando. The administration was stunned by the news of CM's policemen and NSG commandos being found corona positive and immediately all the people were removed from the security system and isolated.

Let us tell you that those who have been found corona positive include an NSG commando, an inspector, a driver who came from Gorakhpur, and three policemen. CM Yogi suddenly visited on a two-day tour to take stock of the continuous corona outlaws meeting Varanasi.