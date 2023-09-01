Six Years Ago, A Woman Bought A Painting At A Thrift Store For $4 Now, It Looks Like It Could Be Worth $250,000:

A $4 piece of art bought at a thrift store in New Hampshire six years ago by an American art master could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars now.

In August 2017, a woman revealed a discovery at a Savers thrift store within Manchester, New Hampshire. She was looking for frames she could fix and then sell again.

She didn’t know anything about the picture, so she bought it for $4 and drove it home. But around the middle of May, she noticed one of these posts. One of the pictures had been of the back of a painting, where a sticker from a company that Newell Convers Wyeth had been known to use was visible.

Several years later, she thought it might be more, so she asked the people on Facebook what they thought. Lewis thought it was possible she was right. She was, and Bonhams Skinner is going to sell the oil picture, which is about 17 inches long and 25 inches wide, at an auction this month.

The auction house thinks the piece will bring anywhere from $150,000 to $250,000 at the sale. In the late 1930s, the famous American artist N.C.

Wyeth made four works for the 1939 version of Helen Hunt Jackson’s “Ramona,” a book about a child who is half-Native American as well as half-Scottish and lives in Southern California shortly after the Mexican-American War.

The auction house says that Wyeth shows the strain between Ramona and her strict as well as overbearing foster mother, Seora Moreno.

Wyeth was born in Massachusetts and worked as an artist and painter. He made more than 3,000 drawings and was known for being able to use them to add to the drama as well as character development of the text they went with.

Only one other piece that Wyeth made for the book has been found. This piece was probably given to an editor or the author’s estate by the company that published the book.

The auction house thinks that Wyeth chose the frame that holds the picture as a basic shaping to protect the sides as well as corners of his works when they went by train from his studio within Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, to distributors in Philadelphia or New York.

The picture hung in the woman’s bedroom for years before it moved to a closet. She didn’t find it again until May, when she cleaned her house.

The woman’s interest in the piece of art was piqued again when she found it again, and this time she chose to post a photo of it on the Facebook page “Things Found within Walls as well as Other Hidden Findings,” where people share stories about things they find hidden in strange places.

Lauren Lewis, a restorer in Maine, saw her post. She used to put on several N.C. Wyeth shows at the Farnsworth Museum. There, she started working alongside the Wyeth Study Center. According to her website, she has worked closely alongside the painter’s son Andrew as well as grandson Jamie.

Lewis reacted to the woman’s Facebook post because she was interested. She said she was a picture restorer in Maine and offered to help figure out how good the drawing was. She didn’t think anyone would answer.

A few hours later, though, the owner got in touch with Lewis via the website for her private protection business. That led to a long phone call, during which they agreed to meet a few weeks later near the owner’s and her husband’s house.

Lewis travelled three hours from her home in Thomaston, Maine, to a neutral place near Manchester in the middle of June. After meeting the owner as well as her husband, Lewis looked at the picture and said, “It’s in great shape, especially since it’s been missing for 80 years.”

Everything about the picture matched what Lewis knew about Wyeth’s work: the signature, the brushstrokes, as well as the “Renaissance” label from art dealer F. Weber and Co., which she had seen in photos. She almost knew for sure that it was real.

Lewis worked with a lot of Wyeth’s works, so when the woman said she was 99 percent sure it was real, he decided to help her. He told the Boston Globe, “I’ve worked with a lot of Wyeth’s works, so I decided to help her.”

“I thought it was in pretty good shape, especially since none of us knew where it had been in the last 80 years,” she said.