General News

Sixers, Devils back down on temporary salary cuts for employees

March 24, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Sports activities

Depart a remark

The mom or father company of NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils apologizes for plan to cut workforce employees’ salaries by way of 20% all through shutdown.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment