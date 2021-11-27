sixth Pay Fee: Himachal executive gave a present to its workers, introduced new pay scale

sixth Pay Fee new pay scales for state workers The Himachal Pradesh executive has introduced a brand new pay scale for its workers beneath the sixth Pay Fee. An professional spokesperson gave this data. The federal government has introduced that the contractual workers will now be regularized in two years. Until now such workers are regularized in 3 years. Addressing the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Workers Federation on Saturday, Leader Minister Jai Ram Thakur introduced new pay scales for state workers, efficient from January 1, 2016. Will occur. He stated that the wage of January, 2022 will likely be payable in February, 2022 in line with the revised pay scale.Additionally Learn – Video: CBI crew attacked by means of rural men-women, kid sexual harassment subject material case

Thakur stated that the state executive used to be spending about 43 p.c of its general finances on workers and pensioners, which might building up to 50 p.c after the implementation of the 6th Pay Fee. The Leader Minister stated that every one pensioners and circle of relatives pensioners would even be given revised pension and different pension advantages from January 1, 2016.

Dearness Allowance and Dearness Aid will likely be given at the foundation of revised pay scale and revised pension/circle of relatives pension. The Leader Minister stated that because of the brand new pay scale and revised pension, there will likely be an extra burden of Rs 6,000 crore every year at the exchequer.

