Sixth Sense Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

One of the most watched reality game programmes in India’s Telugu language is Sixth Sense, which Ohmkar created and hosts.

The show’s production firm is called Oak Entertainment. Sixth Sense includes three seasons and 102 episodes as of 2021.

Sixth Sense’s first season premiered on March 31 and ended on May 6. The first season of Sixth Sense has a total of 21 episodes.

Considering that it has been extended for three more seasons, the programme has gotten overwhelmingly favourable reviews from both reviewers and viewers.

Sixth Sense’s second season premiered on December 8, 2018, and it ended on March 17, 2019.

The third season of The Sixth Sense began airing on November 9, 2019, and it ended on February 22, 2020.

Released on June 12, 2021, and ending on August 29, 2021, was the fourth season. There are 24 episodes in all. Later, the programme was translated into Kannada, which premiered on July 7 and ran until October 13.

We will take you to the Sixth Sense Season 5 Contestant List, Judges, and other critical information related to the programme in today’s guide.

The Telugu game show Sixth Sense is now in its fifth season and will premiere on April 1, 2023 at 9 p.m. on the Star Maa channel.

The programme is also accessible on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The show’s host is Ohmkar.

The game show requires the participants to predict based on their gut feelings; if they are correct, they will win prizes.

Lights, camera, action! It’s time to put your sixth sense of smell to the test with Star Maa’s riveting reality game show “Sixth Sense”!

After four great seasons, this show has quickly become a popular favourite among fans of all ages.

The fifth season of “Sixth Sense” features a wide spectrum of entertainment, including touching moments and humorous challenges.

The show’s presenter, Omkar, has a fantastic presenting style that raises the intensity of the competition.

Sixth Sense Season 5 Release Date

There were no announcements or rumours of a new season since the show’s long-ago finale.

Sixth Sense Season 5 Cast

Being a reality programme, Sixth Sense does not have a set cast, but it does have a well-known figure as the presenter. Ohmkar, who also serves as the show’s host, is also its creator.

Sixth Sense Season 5 Trailer

Sixth Sense Season 5 Plot

One of the most original game programmes ever produced in the entire history of Indian television is Sixth Sense.

But because it’s a reality show, production won’t take too long, therefore we can be confident the resumption of the programme will be earlier than anticipated.

With the aid of fundamental human senses including vision, taste, hearing, smell, and touch, competitors must compete and rely on their intuition to make the best decision.

These are fundamental human senses, but the programme tests what regular people might do if they suddenly lost or were momentarily disconnected from them.

Indian reality programmes have gained popularity for showing talent that is distinct, unusual, and unheard-of. It’s anticipated that Season 5 will offer improvements.

For those seeking amusement, thrills, and sentimental moments, “Sixth Sense” is a fantastic option.

This programme exhibits both the actual spirit of competitiveness and the essence for human connection.

