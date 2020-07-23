Sixth Sense’s Haley Joel Osment Talks Hiding His Identity After Child Star Status

Go away a Remark
Solely so many actors can say they’ve had the dignity of uttering an iconic film line. There’s Arnold Schwartznegger’s “I’ll be again” in Terminator, Jack Nicholson’s “Right here’s Johnny!” from The Shining and Andy Serkis’ “My treasured” from Lord of the Rings. However Haley Joel Osment has them beat. He mentioned “I see useless individuals” at simply 10 years outdated and has undoubtedly lived with The Sixth Sense line his complete life.
M. Night time Shyamalan’s breakout hit turned a cultural phenomenon when it delivered that well-known twist and was later nominated for six Academy Awards, together with a nomination for younger Haley Joel Osment. Whereas the now 32-year-old actor is pleased with his early expertise on movie, he admitted to The Guardian that he’s usually discovered himself making an attempt to determine methods to mix in. For instance, there’s a selected cause why he usually dons a beard:
To attempt to cover in public. That didn’t actually work in any respect.
In some way, it’s nonetheless fairly straightforward to acknowledge The Sixth Sense actor. His childhood performances in not solely the 1999 thriller, however Pay It Ahead, Forrest Gump and A.I. are extremely memorable, and his eyes are a useless giveaway (no pun meant). Haley Joel Osment mentioned he even discovered himself signing up for lots of dangerous man roles in his maturity to insurgent in opposition to his boyish popularity.
Presently, Haley Joel Osment finds himself at piece along with his previous as a toddler actor, with these phrases:
I’m fortunate to have a optimistic relationship with these durations that may generally be tough for different individuals… I really feel like I’m all the time constructing on it.
Haley Joel Osment feels particularly fortunate he didn’t need to face the challenges of his sister, Emily Osment, who piggy-backed with Miley Cyrus on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana craze within the early ‘00s. His 27-year-old sister has remained busy as a tv star since her teen days engaged on Younger & Hungry and Fox’s Virtually Household. The brother and sister work collectively on Netflix’s Golden Globe-winning The Kominsky Methodology.
Haley Joel Osment has been busy with latest appearances within the tv reveals Future Man, Academics, The Boys and What We Do In The Shadows. You’ll have additionally seen him in final yr’s Zac Efron-led Ted Bundy film Extraordinarily Depraved, Shockingly Evil and Vile, The Satan Has A Identify and Dangerous Remedy with Alicia Silverstone.
So far as M. Night time Shyamalan, after years of a foul popularity to shed after his model of Avatar: The Final Airbender and After Earth’s flop, he’s been increase his resume once more by secretly persevering with his Unbreakable franchise with Break up and Glass. He has since produced a sequence for Apple TV+ known as Servant and is presently casting his subsequent film. Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra film information.
