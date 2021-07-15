Sizzling Rod Charlie Appreciated In $1 Million Haskell At Monmouth

Belmont Stakes runner-up Sizzling Rod Charlie has been put in because the morning-line favourite for Saturday’s $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park.

For the primary time within the historical past of the Grade I stakes on the Jersey Shore racetrack, the race drew all 3 second-place finishers within the contemporary Triple Crown occasions for 3-year-olds.

Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun used to be made the 2-1 moment selection in Wednesday’s draw for the 1 1/8-mile race. Preakness second-place finisher Nighttime Bourbon is the 9-2 fourth selection.

Corridor of Repute instructor Todd Pletcher’s Following Sea drew the interior No. 1 submit place and used to be made the 3-1 3rd selection within the box of 7 colts. The son of Runhappy is coming off an outstanding six-plus period win in an allowance race at Belmont Park final month.

Additionally entered have been longshots Antigravity, Pickin’ Time and Basso.

Sizzling Rod Charlie, who completed 3rd within the Kentucky Derby, has no longer raced since completing 1 1/4 lengths in the back of Crucial High quality within the Belmont on June 5. Flavien Prat is indexed to journey the 6-5 favourite, whose simplest win in 4 begins this yr used to be within the Louisiana Derby. The colt drew the No. 4 submit place.

Mandaloun, who’s in line to be named the winner of the Kentucky Derby if first-place finisher Medina Spirit is disqualified for trying out certain for the presence of an anti inflammatory steroid after the race, might be making his moment get started at Monmouth. The colt overcame a gradual get started final month and rallied to win the Pegasus via a neck. Florent Geroux has the mount at the Juddmonte Farms colt, who drew the No. 3 submit place.

Teacher Steve Asmussen’s Nighttime Bourbon might be making his first get started since completing in the back of Rombauer within the Preakness on Would possibly 15. The colt will ruin from submit No. 6 for jockey Paco Lopez.

Antigravity, who has received either one of his races at Monmouth Park, drew the No.2 submit for jockey David Cohen. Corridor of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer trains the son of First Samurai, who’s 30-1 within the early odds.

Pickin’ Time is having a look to transform the second one New Jersey-bred to win the Haskell. Nik Juarez is indexed to journey the 20-1 shot, breaking from submit No. 5.

The one different Jersey bred to win the Haskell used to be Due to Tony in 1980.

Basso, whose simplest win used to be in a maiden particular weights race final yr, has the outdoor No. 7 submit place. The 30-1 shot has Isaac Castillo indexed to journey in searching for his moment win in six occupation begins.