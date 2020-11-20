SK Global Inks Franchise Pact With Indonesia’s Screenplay Bumilangit

SK Global and Indonesia-based manufacturing entity Screenplay Bumilangit are partnering to co-finance and co-produce a number of function movies based mostly on Indonesia’s Bumilangit cinematic universe.

Screenplay Bumilangit is a three way partnership between Screenplay Movies and Bumilangit Leisure. The joint firm develops, funds, and produces superhero motion movies from the Bumilangit cinematic universe, a set of intertwining storylines based mostly on characters created by comedian artists and which embrace and elevate Indonesian comedian and popular culture

The primary movie within the universe was 2019 effort “Gundala,” directed by Joko Anwar, which performed on the 2019 Toronto, 2020 Udine and 2020 Bucheon festivals. North America distribution is thru WellGoUSA and it opened theatrically final week in Japan.

Anwar is a accomplice within the Screenplay Bumilangit enterprise and serves because the inventive architect to the Bumilangit cinematic universe. Executives Winnie Lau and Michael Hogan will oversee the Bumilangit cinematic universe movies on behalf of SK Global. Bumilangit Leisure, which pitches itself as a character-based leisure firm, is headed by CEO Bismarka Kurniawan. Screenplay Movies is headed by CEO Wicky Olindo

The SK- Screenplay Bumilangit partnership launches with two movies taking pictures in Indonesia this month. “Virgo and the Sparklings,” with director Ody C. Harahap, is at the moment filming within the Jakarta space. The second, “Sri Asih,” can be directed by Upi and start filming later this month.

Screenplay Bumilangit beforehand introduced a cope with Disney Plus Hotstar in Indonesia, wherein all Bumilangit cinematic universe movies can be solely out there on the Disney Plus Hotstar platform after their theatrical releases.

The deal expands SK Global’s dedication to finance and produce high quality content material from Indonesia and Asia. In 2019 the corporate partnered with Jakarta-based BASE Leisure and Rapi Movies, and Korea’s CJ Leisure, to co-finance and co-produce Anwar’s “Impetigore.” The movie was just lately chosen as Indonesia’s nationwide consultant for the 2021 Academy Awards.

SK Global is in varied phases of growth and manufacturing on different Asia-related content material together with: Netflix’s “Thai Cave Rescue” restricted sequence with Jon M. Chu and Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya connected to co-produce and co-direct; an adaptation of “Loopy Wealthy Asians” writer Kevin Kwan’s newest bestseller “Intercourse and Self-importance” in partnership with Sony Footage; and an adaptation of the bestselling novel “Billion Greenback Whale,” an account of Malaysia’s 1MDB money-laundering scandal.

“Audiences are keen to find nice content material from around the globe, and the Bumilangit Cinematic Universe is a fabulous instance of how one can craft such tales for a world viewers,” mentioned SK Global co-CEO John Penotti.