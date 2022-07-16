skate. it will be a free game: first details of the platforms, vision and microtransaction system

The long-awaited title will be available for PC, old-gen and new-gen, although it will also reach mobile phones in the future.

Skate is playing hard to get, but everything points to the EA team has put the batteries to give us the game we’ve been waiting for a long time. Just a few days ago, the developers posted a “in the works” trailer as a joke to reassure the community that they are indeed hard at work on the next title in the franchise. And, to clarify some of the most commented doubts by the fans, today they have broadcast a direct loaded with news.

skate. It is not a sequel, but it is not a reboot of the saga either.Streaming has allowed us to know the vision of what is known as Skate., which is established as a unique title which looks neither like a Skate 4 nor like a reboot of the franchise. Following this, the authors of the experience have confirmed one of the most important streaming news: Skate. It will be a free game and will be available at PC, la old-gen y la new-genalthough it will also reach mobiles in the future.

This is complemented by gameplay and cross progression for all platforms, although the developer team hasn’t taken long to make its business model clear. In this sense, EA admits that the game will have microtransactionsbut it will avoid dividing the community by following some basic pillars:

It will not be a pay-to-win



It will not have areas that can be unlocked with money



Will not have loot boxes



It will not present additional benefits to pay.

Therefore, the team considers that microtransactions will only be present when it comes to getting hold of cosmetics and other aspects focused on the comfort of the player, although this last point has not been specified.

EA wants the game to be a true revolution in the Skate franchiseBeyond this, EA has also taken advantage of the broadcast to explain the essence of this new Skate. Set in the fictional city of San Vasterdamthe game aims to be “an authentic revolution in the Skate franchise” without losing its essence, so we can expect new mechanics and surprises that do not break the linearity of the saga in terms of fun and chaos with skateboarding.

Finally, EA reminds the most staunch fans of the saga that they can learn more about the game and have the opportunity to participate in closed tests through its Insiders program. At the moment, the developers have not specified a date that will kick off the first betas in a stable way for all players, but they promise to have them ready in the coming months. Regarding the release date of the title, the team only comments that they’ll take it out when it’s ready.

This direct has done nothing but raise the expectations of all fans of the Skate franchise. In fact, there are already users who claim to have played a leaked beta, and EA has already warned that this version it is very far from resembling what they are preparing for the end game. We will have the opportunity to verify these words as soon as the title is released, so we will be attentive to the company’s social networks in case they reveal the expected release date.

