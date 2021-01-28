Skate sequel to be developed by new EA studio

EA has announced the creation of a new studio called Full Circle. It is a studio based in Vancouver, but also focused on a global level, apart from being the team behind the new game of Skate recently announced.

While it’s unclear if the next Skate installment will be Skate 4, the franchise reboot, or something else, EA confirmed that the Full Circle team will be led by Daniel McCulloch, the former head of Box Live at Microsoft. Skate producers Deran Chung and Cuz Parry remain on board, having already appeared in the announcement video for the Skate sequel at EA Play 2020.

Full Circle studio logo.

“Fans wanted to get back to the series and we want them to feel involved in the development process, launch the game and beyond. We want them to feel like they are part of Full Circle.”McCulloch said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “Our goal is to have fun and create great games that people want to play with their friends. And we are looking for more developers to help us build engaging worlds for players to explore.”.

The new studio is currently hiring for various positions. Among them we find artists, designers, and engineers. And while the studio is based in Vancouver, it is also hiring beyond, looking for members involved in development. “all over the world.”.

Additionally, Full Circle joins EA Sports and Respawn Entertainment as EA’s third studio in the Canadian city.

Unfortunately, there is no new news regarding the development of the next Skate as of yet, and no additional details on the vision for the next game. In any case, we learned late last year that the new Skate may be focused on user-generated content. At the time, EA’s Andrew Wilson talked about how the new Skate was in a very development phase. “early”, but that trends within the skateboarding world could fit the scope of the new game.

“You will have a game like Skate. And although skateboarding itself has great appeal to a large global audience, there is another secular trend that is happening within our industry around user-generated content, the open world and interaction. “Wilson said in June of last year. “So for a lot of people, you think of skateboarding as a starting point that has appeal, but you start building user-generated content, exploration, and community on top of that, which expands the opportunity exponentially.”, he concluded.